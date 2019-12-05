Record demand for alternatively fuelled cars in November but overall UK market falls -1.3%

The UK new car market fell -1.3% in November, with 156,621 models registered, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This maintains the downward trend for new car registrations throughout 2019, as multiple factors, including weak business and consumer confidence, economic uncertainty and confusion over diesel and clean air zones, combined to affect demand.

In November, the decline was driven primarily by weak private demand, registrations down -6.1%, while the business market also fell, down -3.2%, but fleet registrations fared better, up 2.8%. For the second consecutive month, total alternatively fuelled vehicle (AFV) registrations reached a record market share, with more than one in 10 cars joining UK roads either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure electric – equivalent to 16,052 cars.

SOURCE: SMMT