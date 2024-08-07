Ready to ride: Ford and N+ unleash Bronco and Mustang inspired e-Bikes

The Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang are two of the most exciting vehicles available with four wheels. Now, Ford and N+ – a leader in cycling technology – bring the spirit and performance of Bronco and Mustang to two wheels through a lineup of new officially licensed eBike models

“We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang,” said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. “These new eBikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars.”

Bronco eBike: Built Wild® with capability and performance

The Bronco eBike, inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV, features a powerful 750W hub-mounted motor that generates 85 Nm of torque. Designed with a G.O.A.T.™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this eBike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.

Key Features:

750W* Hub-Mounted Motor: Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control.

Pirelli Tires and Running Lights: Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5″ x 2.6″ tires and bright lights for improved visibility.

Motorcycle-Inspired Seat: Offers enhanced rider comfort and style

Full-Color LCD Panel: Integrated seamlessly into the handlebars, providing real-time information including speed, battery life, and range

The Bronco eBike starts at $4,500 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Area 51.

Mustang E-Bikes: Adrenaline chasers: This is your wake-up call

Marking the Mustang’s 60th anniversary, Ford introduces two Mustang bikes – including a limited edition Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition model that is available exclusively through Ford dealers. This pair of ponies bring the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to eBikes, with handling that mimics the iconic sports car.

Key Features:

750W Hub-Mounted Motors: Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)

Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities

Pirelli Tires and Running Lights: Pirelli Angel GT semi-slick tires optimizes Mustang for speed and handling, enhancing safety and rider confidence

Full-Color LCD Panel: Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang’s driver display.

Limited Edition Availability: The Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition will be available exclusively through Ford dealers in limited quantities.

The Mustang eBike starts at $4,000 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Carbonized Gray Metallic

Ordering for both eBikes begins today at www.ford-bikes.com with deliveries expected later this year.

* 750W maximum Rated Power output in Watts.

** 28 MPH maximum pedal assist from the power unit. Any higher speeds achieved by rider input only.

*** 60 mile range is indicative and is affected by the rider’s weight, the wind, wheel air pressure and terrain conditions.

SOURCE: Ford