Qualcomm works with Google to bring premium and intelligent in-vehicle experiences to Renault Group’s Mégane E-TECH Electric

Mégane E-TECH Electric to utilize 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Google Technologies to design seamless and cutting-edge in-car experiences

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the company will work with Google and Renault Group to design a rich and immersive in-vehicle experience for Renault’s next-generation electric vehicle, the new Mégane E-TECH Electric, which was unveiled today at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich. Renault Group will utilize the 3rd Generation Snapdragon® Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s technically advanced infotainment system— which is comprised of portrait-sized touchscreen infotainment displays for audio, visual and navigational functions— bringing ease of use and comfort to drivers and passengers. To further enhance the experience for drivers and passengers, infotainment systems in the new Mégane E-TECH Electric will come equipped with built-in Google apps and services to not only provide intelligent infotainment and in-vehicle customer applications (such as Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play), but to also keep the vehicle fresh and current with evolving digital trends with its upgradeable capabilities.

The new Mégane E-TECH Electric’s stylish infotainment system aims to meet the automotive industry’s requirements and consumers’ growing demand for premium in-vehicle experiences, as well as to underscore the Mégane E-TECH Electric’s position as a highly competitive electric vehicle in the market.

As the automotive industry’s first-announced scalable artificial intelligence (AI)-based solution, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are designed to transform in-vehicle experiences, supporting higher levels of compute and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next generation vehicles, including highly intuitive AI experiences for in-car virtual assistance, natural interactions between the vehicle and driver, and contextual safety use cases. Utilizing 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, upcoming Mégane E-TECH Electric vehicles will be designed to deliver transformative experiences for drivers and passengers.

The Mégane E-TECH Electric’s digital cockpit is powered by Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), utilizing Google’s technology to bring a new level of intelligence into their vehicles. With Google built-in, the Mégane E-TECH Electric will also feature hands-free help from Google Assistant, positionally precise navigational maps with Google Maps, as well as a rich ecosystem of automotive applications and services on Google Play that are connected and upgradeable.

“Digital cockpits have quickly transformed how drivers and passengers interact with their vehicles, allowing for more personalization and enhanced comfort,” said Thierry Cammal, Alliance Global Vice President Renault Software Factory. “We believe that our continued work with Google and Qualcomm Technologies is critical to redefining in-vehicle experiences, allowing us to provide advanced features and capabilities to elevate the experiences for drivers and passengers.”

“We recognize consumers’ and automakers’ increasing demands for intelligent and safe in-vehicle experiences, and we are proud to have our 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms play a role in helping meet these needs with the Mégane E-TECH Electric vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to extending our long-term relationships with industry leaders like Google and Renault Group to reimagine and redesign the overall experience for drivers and passengers within this new digital age.”

Qualcomm Technologies’ integrated automotive platforms, including the Snapdragon® Digital Chassis, continue to grow the company’s telematics, infotainment and in-car connectivity businesses, with an order pipeline of more than $10 billion. Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive solutions combine a multitude of leading technologies, scale and experience to support the creation of advanced automotive infotainment systems. Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm Technologies bring next generation technologies to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers around the globe to design and power their next-generation digital cockpit systems.

SOURCE: Qualcomm