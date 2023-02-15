Qualcomm and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1Team collaborate to create innovative and disruptive experiences

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team announced a multi-year agreement featuring the Snapdragon brand

The strategic collaboration will leverage the power of the Snapdragon® platform to create unique fan experiences, both in-person and digitally. The team will explore opportunities to leverage Snapdragon and other Qualcomm® technologies to accelerate its digital transformation and create a world-leading smart space at the team’s campus in the UK.

Snapdragon is Qualcomm Technologies’ consumer product brand. Snapdragon platforms power experiences across many of the world’s premium smartphones, gaming and XR devices, connected cars, PCs, and wearables.

The Snapdragon logo proudly features on the team’s 2023 car, the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE, which was unveiled at the Silverstone circuit in the UK today. Snapdragon branding will also feature on the drivers’ race suits, the clothing of senior personnel and within the garage and team environment’s trackside.

“Snapdragon delivers premium experiences, and our partners are best in class. The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team is the leading tech-forward team in F1, making them the ideal partner of choice for the Snapdragon brand,” said Don McGuire, SVP and CMO of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Together, we are committed to reimagining the fan experience by bringing Snapdragon to fans around the world.”

“Innovation is core to our business. It is just as important in connecting with our fans, and building the workplace of the future, as it is in the design and creation of our race cars,” said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “With the Snapdragon brand, we have the perfect partner to innovate and transform. We look forward to creating unique and bold solutions as we push ahead in these areas.”

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, and welcome them into our expanding partner ecosystem,” said Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team. “With several exciting projects planned, our shared passion for technology and innovation will bring noticeable benefits to our fans, our partners, and our team. It is great to welcome the Snapdragon brand and to see the logo on our newly launched 2023 car. We look forward to broadening our collaboration as we embark on our renewed partnership.”

SOURCE: Qualcomm