PSA Retail redeploys its activities in the Paris region

In order to adapt to changes in the place of the automobile in the city, and to strengthen its economic model, PSA Retail is implementing a plan to redeploy its activities and its teams in the Paris region. It is the promise of a more efficient system, which reduces its real estate carbon footprint and which will welcome customers with enhanced quality of service.

A shrinking Parisian car market, associated with high property costs

The private car market, which has posted an average cumulative drop of 11% over the past 3 years, only represented 13,227 private vehicle registrations in Paris in 2019.

In parallel, the cost of commercial real estate in intramural Paris reaches levels among the highest in Europe and in the world, and requires an overhaul of the establishments in order to meet the imperatives of a lasting economic equation.

Concentrate activity on sites with high potential and promote innovative services.

In this context of market development and in order to guarantee sustainable economic performance, PSA Retail therefore plans to redeploy activities on its 25 sites on the outskirts of Paris and the gradual closure of 11 sites:

In 2020: Citroën Nation, Peugeot Bobigny, Citroën République, Peugeot Neuilly, PSA Retail Saint Didier, Peugeot Garches and Citroën Boulogne République sites

In 2021: Peugeot Gare de l’Est, Peugeot Italy, Peugeot Citroën Alesia and Citroën Bagneux sites

The 25 PSA Retail sites in the Paris region will continue to benefit from investments, in order to make them reference points of sale and After-Sales in terms of customer journey and quality of service. Multi-branding, a source of synergies, will continue to develop and will cover 80% of the PSA Retail network, at the end of 2021, in the Paris region. It will make it possible to offer the entire range of PSA Group brands and to strengthen back-office synergies.

At the same time PSA Retail will continue and amplify its offensive in terms of innovative services by:

Deploying the ” Pick-up and delivery ” service: home or workplace delivery, making these customer journey times transparent

By continuing to deploy ” Video Check by PSA Retail “

By generalizing “24 -hour after-sales self-service ” to give customers more flexibility

By expanding and adapting the opening hours of its sites, to meet the expectations of urban customers.

Finally, PSA Retail will continue to invest in the digitization of customer journeys, by hiring new profiles, by developing dedicated methodologies and tools and, by supporting this transformation with an ambitious training plan.

A responsible HR and environmental policy

The completion of this project, which was officially presented to the social partners today, will have no impact on employment. Employees affected by these site closings will be reassigned to PSA Retail sites, with priority given to sites in the Paris region or in the provinces, for those who wish to do so. This guarantee of employment is supported by the need for skills in sales of new cars and after-sales service within PSA Retail.

In addition, the closure of the 11 sites will reduce the physical footprint of the network in the Paris region by 21% (gain of 45,600 m 2 out of an initial total of 218,000 m 2 developed) and thereby improve the real estate carbon footprint in the reference perimeter (-21%), in parallel with the reduction of CO 2 emissions from its vehicles for which the PSA Group is one of the leaders in the automotive industry.

SOURCE: PSA