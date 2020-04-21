PSA Groupe: Q1 2020 Group revenue at €15.2 billion

Group revenue amounted to €15,179 million in Q1 2020 compared with €17,976 million in Q1 2019.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,934 million down by 15.7% compared to Q1 2019. The positive impact of product mix (+5.3%), price (+0.5%) as well as other effects (+3.5%) and sales to partners (+0.1%) partially offset the sharp decrease of volumes and country mix (-24.6%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-0.5%).

With a total of 627,000 cars sold, Q1 2020 consolidated worldwide sales were down, impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 715,000 vehicles at 31 March 2020 and decreased by 1,000 units from 31 March 2019.

Faurecia revenue was down at €3,739 million.

Philippe de Rovira, Chief Financial Officer of Groupe PSA said: “Having secured its liquidity and drastically cut its costs, the group now fully focuses on preparing the rebound in a chaotic economic environment”.

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group now anticipates a decrease of the automotive market by 25% in Europe, 10% in China, 25% in Latin America and 20% in Russia.

The outlook is currently difficult to assess and will depend on the scale, duration and geographic extent of the Covid-19 crisis, as well as the measures taken by the countries concerned.

Operational outlook:

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin[2] on average for the period 2019-2021.

