Prins: VSI-2.0 DI for GM pick-up trucks

GM (General Motors) introduced the ‘Dynamic Fuel Management*’ technology, which is integrated in the 5.3 and 6.2 liters V8 EcoTec engines (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac). For both the 5.3 and 6.2 engines, Prins developed a complete plug & play VSI-2.0 DI LPG system. Besides this, Prins also developed an LPG system for the all new GM 6.6 liter DI engines (L8T).

*Dynamic Fuel Management is also called ‘Skip Fire’.

This technology increases the fuel efficiency. A sophisticated control system continuously monitors every movement of the accelerator pedal and calculates exactly how much torque is needed to handle the current driving condition, from highway cruising to city traffic to hauling a heavy load. Nearly instantaneously, the engine control system will activate or deactivate cylinders in an industry-first 17 different patterns to maximize fuel economy and create the power needed. And it all happens with seamless precision, so you will never notice.