Premiere in Sweden: 22 fully electric MAN Lion’s City E buses will be cruising the streets of Malmö from 2021

Nobina Sverige AB has placed an order with MAN Truck & Bus for 22 MAN Lion’s City E buses. The move that Scandinavia’s largest bus operator is one of the first to electrify urban transport in the region is also well received by the Swedish public. After all, these electric buses will offer both locals and tourists in Malmö a particularly quiet and environmentally friendly way of getting from A to B.

Historical charm meets urban flair: The coastal city of Malmö in Skåne, a region in southern Sweden, is one of the most diverse locations in Scandina­via. With an average age of just 36, it is also one of the most youthful cities in Sweden. It is a modern and innovative place. And now the local public transport provider has also set the course for the future: bus operator Nobina Sverige AB has placed an order with MAN Truck & Bus for 22 Lion’s City E buses and thus is the first company in Scandinavia to use eBuses from MAN. Thanks to these electric buses, both locals and tourists in Malmö will soon be able to get from A to B in a safe, clean and comfortable manner.

“Following on from the order for 17 fully electric MAN Lion’s City E buses placed by the Hamburg-Holstein public transportation company (VHH), this is another major order we have received for our electric buses. We are absolutely delighted about this,” says Rudi Kuchta, Head of Business Unit Bus at MAN Truck & Bus. “It is a clear indication of the extent of the interest in innovative and forward-looking drive technology at an international level.” The city buses are scheduled for delivery in May 2021, and will go into operation in Malmö in mid-June the same year.

Working towards the zero-emissions mobility of tomorrow

By opting for the MAN Lion’s City E, Nobina have selected a reliable electric bus with tried-and-tested cell and battery technology. 480 kWh installed capacity on the 12-metre solo bus, paired with Nobina’s state-of-the-art planning and operational concepts will ensure world-class e-bus productivity for the benefit of the city and its inhabitants. “Taking another step on our ongoing journey together with the local Public Transport Authority Skånetrafiken towards zero emission operations, we see the addition of the 22 MAN Lion’s City E to our fleet in Malmö as a key component in reaching our targets,” says Jens Råsten, Fleet manager at Nobina Group.

The MAN electric bus also scores points when it comes to safety and comfort: One example of a feature that improves safety is the driver’s workplace, which complies with the latest rules of ergonomics and provides the ideal vantage point. Up to 88 passengers can be chauffeured around the city in the Lion’s City 12 E. Despite this high passenger capacity, however comfort does not fall by the wayside. This is due to the increased amount of space available in the bus thanks to factors such as the optimised seating area at the back. The electric bus has four additional seats in the rear and more pleasant lighting conditions, which will be appealing to passengers. What is more, a comfortable on-board temperature can be maintained all year round thanks to the sophisticated air conditioning system.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus