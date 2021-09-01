PPG to showcase latest EV battery coatings at The Battery Show, Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo

PPG today announced that it will highlight its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions, including an innovative cathode binder that helps increase lithium-ion battery production efficiency and safety, during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo

PPG today announced that it will highlight its growing portfolio of electric vehicle (EV) battery solutions, including an innovative cathode binder that helps increase lithium-ion battery production efficiency and safety, during The Battery Show and Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Technology Expo. The two events run Sept. 14-16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

PPG offers an array of EV battery module and pack solutions that provide dielectric protection, thermal management, fire protection, sealing, bonding, radio frequency interference (RFI) shielding and other important benefits. Products to be displayed in the PPG exhibit (2618) include next-generation thermal gap fillers, dielectric coatings and battery fire protection products.

Adam Crowe, PPG senior research chemist, will lead a 30-minute Open Track Forum presentation titled “Improving Manufacturing Efficiencies and Safety for Lithium-ion Batteries” from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. He will discuss the development and validation of a modern cathode binder that eliminates the need for the solvent N-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP).

Widely used in processing the slurries that form cathodes in lithium-ion batteries, NMP poses an “unreasonable risk” to workers in certain conditions, according to a recent U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) draft risk evaluation. PPG has introduced an NMP-free binder that, in addition to reducing risk to workers, enables faster production and equal or better battery performance than traditional binders.

“PPG has developed a broad range of innovative coatings that advance vehicle manufacturers’ electrification strategies and support improved battery performance, reduced cost and increased safety, aligned with PPG and many of our customers’ sustainability efforts,” said Andrew Carroll, PPG vice president, automotive OEM Americas and global mobility.

The Battery Show is North America’s largest trade event dedicated to advanced battery manufacturing. The Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo includes a conference and tradeshow focused on manufacturing solutions, components, battery management systems, materials and equipment.

