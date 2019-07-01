PPG to announce Second Quarter 2019 results July 18

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the following details for its second quarter 2019 earnings release and teleconference call.

Earnings release: Thursday, July 18, before U.S. stock markets open Teleconference: Thursday, July 18, 2 p.m. ET PPG participants: Michael H. McGarry, chairman and chief executive officer Vincent J. Morales, senior vice president and chief financial officer John Bruno, director, investor relations Dial-in registration: Visit http://dpregister.com/10132954 to register for the conference call at any time before or during the call. Upon registering to participate, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN. (If unable to pre-register, visit the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com for dial-in details.) Webcast: Listen-only mode via internet broadcast from PPG’s Investor Center at www.ppg.com (Windows Media Player) Telephone replay: Available beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, through 11:59 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1. Replay numbers: United States – 1-877-344-7529 Canada – 855-669-9658 International – 1-412-317-0088 Passcode – 10132954 Web replay: Available on PPG’s Investor Center at www.ppg.com beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, 2019, through Thursday, July 16, 2020.

The news release will be available on the Investor Center and Newsroom sections of www.ppg.com.

Prepared remarks and details regarding PPG’s operating segment results and other financials will be available on the Investor Center section of www.ppg.com at 1 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 18, approximately one hour prior to the conference call.

SOURCE: PPG