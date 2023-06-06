PPG launches low-temperature cure electrocoats for automotive manufacturers

PPG ENVIRO-PRIME EPIC 200R coatings lower customers’ energy use, CO2 emissions

PPG today announced the launch of PPG ENVIRO-PRIME® EPIC 200R coatings, a suite of electrocoat (e-coat) products that cure at lower temperatures than competing technologies. The products provide sustainability benefits for customers, including lower energy use and reduced CO2 emissions at manufacturing facilities.

“This is a game-changing technology,” said Garry Grant, PPG global product manager, substrate protection products, Automotive Coatings. “Conventional e-coats typically require higher oven temperatures to cure over thicker substrates and complex assemblies, resulting in uneven appearance and variations in color. The PPG Enviro-Prime EPIC 200R platform ensures well-cured films at lower baking temperatures, providing a more sustainable solution without sacrificing manufacturing throughput or coating performance.”

As part of its growth strategy, PPG is focusing on partnering with customers to provide industry-leading innovations and digital solutions that provide productivity and sustainability benefits. In 2022, 39% of PPG’s sales were from sustainably advantaged products – the company aims to increase that to 50% of total sales by 2030 under its new environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

PPG is a pioneer in e-coat, which has been used in automotive and industrial applications for nearly 60 years and is a key innovation leading to significantly reducing auto body corrosion and extending vehicle lifespan. It is a water-based technology, providing outstanding substrate protection for cars, appliances and airplanes and is applied at over 95% efficiency, minimizing material waste.

SOURCE: PPG