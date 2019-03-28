PPG creates automotive OEM services organization to enhance product, service portfolio for vehicle manufacturers

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the creation of an automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) services organization that will aggressively support the success of vehicle manufacturers worldwide through an enhanced and expanded portfolio of technologies, technical services and related capabilities. The new organization will serve as a single technical service touchpoint spanning PPG’s complete product offering for automotive and commercial vehicle OEMs.

The automotive OEM services organization will combine the company’s multiple customer-facing service teams, including Total Service Solutions and OPTIMA SOLUTIONS® representatives. It will deliver a comprehensive and consistent value package designed to help OEMs reduce costs, increase productivity and meet ever-rising quality and performance targets.

The new organization also will enable PPG to accelerate the development and introduction of new coatings solutions and expand customer access to innovative technologies used in other markets, including aerospace, industrial and consumer electronics.

“This new structure will transform how vehicle OEMs can benefit from our technology and service leadership,” said Dennis Taljan, PPG general manager, automotive OEM services. “We will be best-in-class not only in terms of the breadth and quality of our coatings products, but also in supporting the daily success of our customers in every production facility.”

The new organization will further support customers by ensuring consistent application of PPG’s proprietary SECURE LAUNCH® protocols, which are disciplined processes through which new PPG products and related technologies are launched within customer facilities.

“Secure Launch protocols eliminate the countless variables that can negatively affect plant productivity and product quality,” Taljan said. “OEM customers can trust that each new coating technology and product from PPG will deliver tangible value from day one.”

SOURCE: PPG