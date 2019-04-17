PPG completes acquisition of automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Klingenberg, Germany, Hemmelrath is a manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With more than 450 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Klingenberg and Erlenbach, Germany; Jilin, China; Duncan, South Carolina, United States; and Indaiatuba, Brazil. Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants worldwide, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year.

