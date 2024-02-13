Powersoft announces technology partnership with Ferrari

Powersoft S.p.A., a global technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing, and transducer systems for the pro-AV sector, today announced a technology partnership with Ferrari S.p.A., bringing together Italian excellence in acoustic innovation and automotive engineering

Powersoft S.p.A., a global technology leader in audio amplification systems, signal processing, and transducer systems for the pro-AV sector, today announced a technology partnership with Ferrari S.p.A., bringing together Italian excellence in acoustic innovation and automotive engineering.

Recognised globally for constantly developing advanced technologies and designing innovative and efficient audio systems boasting unprecedented levels of power in compact sizes while using minimal power consumption, Powersoft aligns seamlessly with Ferrari’s pursuit of excellence.

The partnership aims to develop solutions enhancing the audio experience from the Ferrari brand while minimising energy consumption and offering benefits in efficiency, reliability, and sound quality.

Powersoft technologies stand out for their significant reduction in heat dissipation, the recycling of reactive energy from speakers, and installation flexibility, thanks to a remarkable weight/power ratio. These distinctive features have played a pivotal role in paving the way for this all-Italian cooperation.

Powersoft’s development philosophy prioritises reducing environmental impact through technology advancements and environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes. This commitment aligns seamlessly with Ferrari’s pursuit of excellence, whose aim is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Luca Lastrucci, CEO of Powersoft, commented: “The partnership with Ferrari marks a significant milestone in Powersoft’s history, showcasing Italian expertise and creativity in the field of acoustics within the automotive market. Both companies share the core values of excellence, innovation, and a passion for engineering and technology development. We’re excited to lend our know-how to enhance Ferrari’s audio experience”.

Ferrari Chief Research & Development Officer Ernesto Lasalandra said: “We’re thrilled by this new and exciting technology partnership with Powersoft, which will enable us to deliver exceptional audio experiences. By pooling our expertise and know-how, our goal is to develop cutting edge solutions and offer superior sound quality that we eagerly anticipate sharing with our customers.”

SOURCE: Powersoft