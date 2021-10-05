Power2Drive: Into the electric future with solutions from Webasto

"Charging the Future of Mobility" – that is the motto of this year´s Power2Drive trade fair. From October 6 to 8, exhibitors in Munich are presenting a wide range of charging solutions and technologies for electric vehicles

“Charging the Future of Mobility” – that is the motto of this year´s Power2Drive trade fair. From October 6 to 8, exhibitors in Munich are presenting a wide range of charging solutions and technologies for electric vehicles.

Webasto is showing a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions as well as battery and heating systems for electric and hybrid vehicles in Hall B6, Booth 520. The global innovative systems partner to the mobility industry is presenting, among other things, the new Webasto Next charging station, the Webasto Mobile Charger, and its standard drive battery.

Charging solutions for private and commercial customers

The Webasto Next, which is eligible for funding, now complements the company’s wallbox portfolio. The charging station is equipped with a Type 2 plug, has a charging capacity of up to 11 kW or 22 kW, and is available with cable lengths of 4.5 m or 7 m. It has integrated DC residual current protection, so there is no need to install a separate “RCD type B” circuit breaker.

When purchasing a Webasto Next, access to the basic functions of the Webasto ChargeConnect backend system is provided free of charge. The system developed by Webasto integrates all data related to the smart charging station in a web-based portal and in the associated app. Users and administrators of the charging stations can access information about the current status of the wallbox, the charging history, and the energy consumption from anywhere at any time. With various predefined user rights, the charging infrastructure can be managed across locations as needed. Gaining charge statistics is also possible.

The charging stations Webasto Live and Webasto Pure have already been on the market for some time and are also part of the exhibition. The Webasto Next complements the company’s portfolio and now covers versatile application areas for private, business, commercial and industrial customers. To ensure the professional installation of its charging stations, Webasto works with qualified partners.

Along with the charging stations at the fair, the company is also presenting the Webasto Mobile Charger which will be available as of 2022. The product offers maximum flexibility for customers to charge their electric vehicle at home and on the road – with up to 7.7 kW charging power. Thanks to an interchangeable power plug, the Webasto Mobile Charger can be used internationally. In addition, automatic adapter detection and the temperature-monitored power plug ensure a safe and convenient charging process.

Battery and heating solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles

At Webasto, our goal is to make charging electric vehicles easier and more attractive with holistic and safe solutions. This also includes the Webasto standard battery system, whose modular design concept makes it suitable for both electric and hybrid vehicles. With standardized battery modules, the system is individually configurable, extremely cost-efficient and suitable for various vehicle segments. The supplemental “Vehicle Interface Box” (VIB) serves as an interface between the battery system and the vehicle and enables both system configuration and programming.

With the high-voltage heater (HVH), Webasto also offers a powerful heating system for hybrid and electric vehicles. The device provides pleasant interior temperatures and preheats the battery to get the most out of its performance. Thanks to efficient coating heating technology, the HVH converts the stored electrical energy into heat with almost no loss and with an efficiency of more than 95 percent.

With its focus on electromobility, Power2Drive complements the umbrella exhibition Intersolar Europe Restart. Appropriately, Karl Kolmsee, Head of Product Portfolio Management Energy Systems at Webasto, will speak on October 6 from 11:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the session “Electric vehicles in the new energy world: Market trends” on the topic of “Ooops: I just doubled our electricity bill: How e-mobility is changing the electricity market”. Also on Wednesday, from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m., Thomas Dimitrijevic, Product Line Manager at Webasto, will complement the session “Electromobility in the new energy world: Focus on sector coupling” with his contribution “Be my guest! How collaborative use of semi-public and private charging points contributes to resource- and cost-efficient infrastructure development.” Interested guests are cordially invited to listen to the two talks and discover all the innovations at the Webasto booth.

SOURCE: Webasto