Porsche plans overflow production of the 718 model series in Osnabrück

Porsche is relocating parts of its production from the Porsche main plant in Zuffenhausen to the Volkswagen site in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony.

From the middle of next year, overflow production of the 718 model series will start there in order to meet the high demand from all Porsche customers. The relocation will not affect the number of employees in Zuffenhausen.

“The multi-brand plant in Osnabrück has already been a proven partner in our Porsche production network in the past,” says Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG. “Our colleagues were responsible for the overflow production of the Cayenne and the 718 Cayman. We are glad to be able to draw on these many years of experience and realise as many of our customers’ sports car dreams as possible.”

The main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen is working at full capacity with production of 911 and 718 models. Porsche is pursuing an ambitious e-mobility strategy: by the middle of the decade, the 718 series will be fully electrified. In 2030, the share of all new vehicles with a fully electric drive should be more than 80 per cent. Even then, the 718 and 911 model series will continue to be produced on the two-door line in Zuffenhausen.

SOURCE: Porsche