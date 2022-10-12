Porsche: New tasks for Frank-Steffen Walliser and Frank Moser

A change of leadership for the sports car model series from Porsche. After more than three years as Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, in the third quarter of 2022 Frank-Steffen Walliser passed this responsibility on to Frank Moser

Moser previously held the position of Head of Corporate Quality. As Vice President Complete Vehicle Architecture and Characteristics, Walliser (53) is responsible for the technical design of the future Porsche models of all series, working closely with Board Member for Development Michael Steiner.

Moser has been with Porsche since 1996. The 52-year-old mechanical engineer worked in Development for 16 years before moving to Production in 2013 as Head of Quality in the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen. From 2014, he was responsible for the entire Corporate Quality area. Moser is seen as a strong leader and team player with a well-developed eye for quality and good design.

“I have exciting tasks ahead of me in the next few years,” reflects Moser on his new area of responsibility. “On the one hand I will be preserving the core values of our iconic 911 while carefully further developing these. On the other, we aim to electrify our 718 model line by the middle of the decade. Our developers are already working at full tilt on redefining the all-electric 718 as a genuine sports car.”

Responsibility of the 911 and 718 sports car series

“Our 911 and 718 sports car series have a pair of safe hands in Frank Moser,” says Frank-Steffen Walliser about his successor. “He knows our cars to the very last detail. After all, he was the one who always gave our models the final blessing before they were launched – until now, from a quality point of view.”

From 2010, as the overall project manager, Walliser was responsible for the development of the pioneering 918 Spyder super sports car. From 2014, he made his name as Head of Motorsport before taking over the leading role for the 911 and 718 series at the start of 2019.

