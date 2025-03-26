Porsche is modernising its PCM: greater performance and new features

Porsche is improving the digital user experience in the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series for the change of the model year

Porsche is improving the digital user experience in the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series for the change of the model year. The fundamentally revised Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is more performant and offers access to the Porsche App Center. Other new features include Dolby Atmos® for an improved sound experience, the Amazon Alexa® digital assistant and an expanded Porsche Connect package.

Porsche stands for dynamism, state-of-the-art technical solutions and the highest possible performance. This applies not only to powertrain and chassis technology, but also to the digital experience the sports car manufacturer offers. With the start of the new model year, the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne model series will benefit from significant improvements in infotainment technology and an expanded range of new functions in this area.

Thanks to new hardware, the PCM system is now more responsive. As well as optimised computing power, it offers additional capabilities, such as direct access to a large number of third-party apps for native use directly in the PCM. To ensure a reliable digital user experience, the Porsche Connect package is included as standard for 10 years.

New App Center and additional digital assistant

The Porsche App Center, which will be available from the model year change, offers direct access to a large number of apps from different categories, following the example of well-known app stores from the smartphone or tablet sector1. Porsche presented the App Center for the first time with the introduction of the all-electric Macan and is now extending the convenient and contemporary concept to other model series. There is a wide range of Porsche and third-party apps to choose from.

Depending on the market, these include popular streaming apps for music, video and podcasts, as well as news services, media libraries and weather apps. Other apps allow you to research places of interest, appealing driving routes and charging points for electric vehicles. Gaming apps, a karaoke option and apps to control smart home functions complete the offering. Porsche is all the while continuously expanding and improving its range of apps.

For the first time, in addition to the Porsche Voice Pilot, Amazon Alexa® can also be used as a digital assistant while driving2. The service can be used, for example, to control smart home functions such as automatic garage doors or home lighting. Other typical functions of Alexa include researching information, creating and editing to-do lists and shopping lists, playing podcasts and music, or checking the latest news and weather reports. It can also be used to control media and supported third-party apps. Alexa is activated via the voice command “Alexa” or via an individually configured button, or icon switch tile in the PCM.

Immersive Dolby Atmos® sound technology

With the PCM update, Porsche is also perfecting the sound experience for customers. For the first time, cars equipped with premium and high-end audio systems from brand partners Bose® and Burmester® feature the Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology, which creates a spatial sound experience for the occupants. Individual audio tracks and sounds can be placed anywhere around the listener and reproduced with unparalleled clarity, depth and precision. Passengers can feel almost as if they are sitting in the middle of an orchestra – or even that they themselves are the protagonist of an audio play. The prerequisite for this experience is an audio source that supports Dolby Atmos. Corresponding apps are available in the App Center. The vast majority of the world’s biggest music artists have already released their work in Dolby Atmos.

Through its fundamentally improved PCM, Porsche is underlining its ambition to continuously expand the range of services offered to all model series and to offer its customers a contemporary, inspiring driving experience. Cars from the new model year can be ordered.

1Apps are offered by the respective app providers. The range of apps available depends on local conditions and may vary from country to country. The availability of the apps offered is subject to change at any time.

2Amazon Alexa® is available in the following markets: the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Canada.

SOURCE: Porsche