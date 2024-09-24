Polestar unveils limited edition electric mountain bike to match its SUV range

Polestar and Allebike unveil a limited-edition electric mountain bike to match Polestar’s range of electric performance SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4

Polestar and Allebike unveil a limited-edition electric mountain bike to match Polestar’s range of electric performance SUVs, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered is the second mountain bike co-engineered and co-designed by Polestar and the Swedish high-end bicycle company, Allebike. The full suspension electric mountain bike features the Polestar exterior colour Space with dampers and details painted in the Polestar signature colour Swedish gold. The Öhlins RXF38 m.2 29 Air Suspension with 170 mm travel (front damper) and the TTX2Air 160 mm travel (rear damper) are tuned specifically to give the electric mountain bike a thrilling ride and excellent offroad capabilities, just like Polestar’s electric performance SUVs.

The bespoke rigid carbon fibre-reinforced polymer frame offers a solid and responsive ride developed for trail and enduro tracks. A mullet setup and a slack head tube angle of 64 degrees results in superb confidence and agility when riding downhill, whilst the power of the Shimano EP8 motor, driven by a 750 Wh battery offers a boost uphill. Electrical dropper post and shifting is standard, as well as the latest tech with Shimano Auto shift.

Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered is available in the Polestar Additionals webshop at a price of EUR 8,900 and delivered by Allebike. Currently, Allebike Elize Polestar Engineered is available in EEA markets, as well as Switzerland, with potential future availability in additional Polestar markets.

SOURCE: Polestar