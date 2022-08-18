Polestar to establish UK commercial head office and new customer test drive hub at Bicester Heritage

Polestar continues rapid growth opening its UK commercial headquarters and a new test drive hub at Bicester Heritage this December

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, will establish its UK commercial headquarters and a new customer Test Drive Hub at Bicester Heritage. Opening in December 2022, Polestar Bicester will be a new multi-purpose location following the development of one of the existing two-storey buildings in the Heritage Quarters.

The headquarters, located on the upper floor, will include operational staff supporting the approximately 8000 customers with Polestars on UK roads. This includes the recent move to in-source all customer care centre staff. Sales, Operations, Marketing, and Communications functions will also operate out of Bicester. The move supports Polestar’s global ambition to deliver 290,000 vehicles by 2025.

The customer Test Drive Hub located on the ground floor of Polestar Bicester offers a welcoming environment for customers to experience the Polestar electric cars, interact with Polestar specialists and experience a test drive. Polestar Bicester will also host customer events throughout the year.

Polestar is partnering with Bicester Motion, due to the strong alignment in company vision to create a destination unlike any other. Offering an authentic collection of dynamic and inclusive visitor experiences, including on-track and off-track immersive experiences celebrating automotive and aviation culture and technology, past, present and future. Polestar will supercharge Bicester Heritage with its unique approach to automotive retail, electric performance, sustainability and the future of electric vehicles.

With Polestar’s focus on electric performance and sustainability, Polestar will be investing in the Bicester infrastructure including the expansion of the EV charging network to support customers and employees.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK says: “Establishing a UK commercial Head Office, demonstrates the importance of the UK market reflecting the rate of pure EV adoption. Bicester has an approach to automotive and future tech that really resonated with Polestar. As the first large-scale OEM to move to Bicester and as an enthusiast marque, we expect we will fit in well with the other fantastic brands already on site. We will be an open and welcoming head office and we look forward to seeing Bicester Heritage visitors, as well as existing and future Polestar customers too.”

Daniel Geoghegan, Chief Executive of Bicester Motion, comments: “Polestar’s committed approach to sustainability and the future of electric vehicles is truly inspiring. We are looking forward to their unique ethos contributing to the success of Bicester Motion.”

SOURCE: Polestar