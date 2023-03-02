Polestar releases fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

Total revenue of USD 2.5 billion in 2022, an increase of 84% year on year

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (“Polestar” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: PSNY), the Swedish electric performance car brand, reports its preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, comments: “We left 2022 having exceeded our 50,000 delivery target, grown revenue over 80 percent and with strengthened liquidity. We are focused on business execution and have had a busy start to this year with a major update to Polestar 2, excellent reception for Polestar 3, and welcomed additional sustainability partners for our ambitious Polestar 0 project. Our business will continue to gain momentum through the year as we start producing Polestar 3 – and with Polestar 4 in the starting blocks.”

Key financial highlights

The below table summarises key financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(in millions of U.S. dollars)(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 % Change Revenue 2,461.9 1,337.2 84 Cost of sales (2,342.5) (1,336.3) 75 Gross profit 119.4 0.9 n/m Gross margin (%) 4.9 0.1 n/m Selling, general and administrative expenses (864.6) (714.7) 21 Research and development expenses (171.0) (232.9) -27 Other operating expenses and income, net 2.2 (48.1) -105 Listing expense(1) (372.3) – 100 Operating loss (1,286.3) (994.8) 29 Adjusted operating loss(2) (914.0) (994.8) -8

(1) The listing expense represents a non-recurring, non-cash, share-based listing charge, incurred in connection with the business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc (GGI). on June 23, 2022.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. See Appendix B for details and a reconciliation of adjusted metrics to the nearest GAAP measure.

Revenue increased USD 1,124.7 million, or 84%, mainly driven by higher Polestar 2 vehicle sales with continued commercial expansion across markets.

Gross profit increased USD 118.5 million, as the result of higher Polestar 2 sales and lower fixed manufacturing costs. This growth was partially offset by foreign exchange rates which led to higher cost of sales, and product and market mix.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased USD 149.9 million, or 21%. This increase primarily reflects Polestar’s international business expansion partially offset by active cost management.

Research and development expenses decreased USD 62.0 million, or 27% due to the absence of Polestar 1 amortisation. This decrease was partially offset by continued investments in future vehicles and technologies.

Operating loss increased USD 291.5 million, or 29%, impacted by a Q2 2022 one-time share-based listing charge of USD 372.3 million.

Adjusted operating loss decreased USD 80.8 million, or 8%, benefiting from higher gross profit and active cost management.

The below table summarises key financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

(in millions of U.S. dollars)(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 % Change Revenue 985.2 589.5 67 Cost of sales (923.2) (589.7) 57 Gross profit 61.9 (0.2) n/m Gross margin (%) 6.3 -0.0 n/m Selling, general and administrative expenses (239.2) (236.6) 1 Research and development expenses (47.6) (75.5) -37 Other operating expenses and income, net 20.1 (25.0) -181 Operating loss (204.7) (337.3) -39

Variances for Q4 2022 versus Q4 2021 largely followed the trends outlined for 2022 versus 2021, with the following notable exceptions:

Selling, general and administrative expenses were kept flat due to active cost management.

Operating loss decreased USD 132.6 million, or 39%, benefiting from higher gross profit and active cost management.

Cash flow highlights

The below table summarises cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(in millions of U.S. dollars)(unaudited)

Dec 31, 2021 756.7 Operating (1,088.3) Investing (716.0) Financing 2,087.7 Foreign exchange effect on cash and cash equivalents (66.2) Dec 31, 2022 973.9

Operating cash outflow of USD 1,088.3 million, mainly driven by operating loss, working capital increase in inventories and trade receivables as a result of higher production and sales, and interest expenses due to increased financial debt during 2022.

Investing cash outflow of USD 716.0 million, predominantly driven by intellectual property investments for Polestar 2, Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

Financing cash inflow mainly comprised of equity proceeds of USD 1,418.0 million from the merger with GGI in June 2022 and a net increase in short-term borrowings of USD 723.5 million to support the continued growth of the company.

Key operational highlights

The below table summarises key preliminary operational results as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(unaudited) Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 % Change Global volumes (1) 51,491 28,677 80 – including external vehicles with repurchase obligations 1,296 2,836 – including internal vehicles 1,664 2,081 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Change Markets (2) 27 19 8 Locations (3) 158 103 55 Service points (4) 1,116 811 305

(1) Represents total volumes of new vehicles delivered, including external sales with recognition of revenue at time of delivery, external sales with repurchase commitments and internal sales of vehicles transferred for demonstration and commercial purposes as well as vehicles transferred to Polestar employees at time of registration. Transferred vehicles for demonstration and commercial purposes are owned by Polestar and included in Inventory.

(2) Represents the markets in which Polestar operates.

(3) Represents Polestar retail and handover locations, including Polestar Spaces, Polestar Destinations and Polestar Test Drive Centers.

(4) Represents Volvo Cars service centres which provide customers access to service points worldwide in support of Polestar’s international expansion.

Global volumes increased 22,814 to 51,491 cars in 2022, an increase of 80% year on year.

Polestar has added eight new markets since the start of 2022: United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Polestar has 158 retail locations and 1,116 service points across its markets, up 55 and 305 respectively, since the end of 2021.

2023 outlook

As previously announced, Polestar anticipates global volumes to increase by nearly 60% to approximately 80,000 cars, predominantly driven by Polestar 2 sales.

For the year as a whole, the Company expects gross margin to be broadly in line with 2022, with volume and product mix supporting margin progression later in the year.

While liquidity has strengthened, including a cash balance of approximately USD 1 billion as of December 31, 2022, the Company continues to explore potential equity or debt offerings to raise additional capital to fund operations and business growth.

Recent developments – design, innovation, sustainability

In early January, Polestar announced that its vehicles will benefit from the latest enhancements and developments by Google. Developments include Google’s new HD map that will debut in Polestar 3, and the roll-out of remote actions for Polestar 2. The company also showcased Polestar 3 for the first time in the US at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, together with Smart Eye, supplier of premium driver monitoring technology which is included as standard.

In late January, Polestar announced a major update to Polestar 2. The 2024 model year will feature a new high-tech front end that reflects the design language premiered by Polestar 3, substantial performance increases with all-new electric motors, even more powerful batteries, longer range, sustainability improvements and, for the first time in a Polestar, rear-wheel drive.

In February, Polestar signed up eight additional sustainability partners to the ambitious Polestar 0 project – to create a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 – bringing the total to 24, as well as initiated a collaboration with Rivian on the Pathway Report in response to the climate crisis. The Company also announced Polestar 3 with Luminar LiDAR is available to order, and an expanded partnership with Luminar to work on the integration of LiDAR in Polestar 5.

