Polestar leads car industry towards greater consumer transparency with new report

Polestar reveals climate impact of latest Polestar 2 variants; spearheads transparency movement in the car industry

Polestar publishes full details of the carbon footprint of its latest models. The Swedish EV-maker believes the car industry should be a driving force in the shift to sustainable mobility, and that transparency is a key enabler. Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) consider a range of factors in a car’s life cycle, from supply to manufacture to recycling, and summarise this climate impact in one easily understood number. This enables consumers to make quick and educated decisions when buying a car.

Polestar already clearly displays the CO2e footprint and traced risk materials of the launch version of Polestar 2 through it’s Product Sustainability Declaration. The declaration will now be updated to include the new single motor versions of Polestar 2, making it easy and intuitive for consumers to consider the climate impact of different variants, along with price and range.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, says: “Car makers need to take full responsibility. Every week, we see a new announcement that an auto maker is changing direction towards electrification. But going electric alone is not enough. Making cars electric is not the end game, it is a starting point. We need to be honest and transparent.”

Polestar wants to go further, and urges the industry to adopt greater transparency to rebuild consumer trust. Recent research proves that only one in four consumers trust car manufacturers to be transparent and to operate in the best interests of society[1], and that over half of consumers demand more transparency and the ability to compare CO2 footprints between cars[2]. The adoption of an industry-wide standard could be the key.

The new LCA has found that the new Polestar 2 variants – Long range Single motor and Standard range Single motor – leave the factory with carbon footprints ranging between 24 and 25 tonnes of CO2e, a number that remains flat during the use phase if the car is charged with green energy. The existing Long range Dual motor’s footprint was previously declared to be 26,2 tonnes of CO2e in 2020.

“We are working towards net zero production emissions, but our LCA shows that Polestar 2 is already a climate solution. EV technology provides a car with less than half the carbon impact of an equivalent petrol car if charged with green energy,” says Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability at Polestar.

[1] “Trust” defined by the responses “a lot” or “completely” in a survey conducted by Globescan, on behalf of Polestar.

[2] New research from Globescan, on behalf of Polestar.

SOURCE: Polestar