Polestar Energy makes home charging smarter, more efficient and cheaper

Polestar continues to roll out its innovative Energy initiative, which is now live in 11 markets, with more planned in the second half of this year. Offering customers smarter, more efficient and cheaper home charging, Polestar Energy compliments Polestar Charge, with over 875,000 charging points in Europe, including Tesla Superchargers, for charging away from home to provide a complete charging ecosystem. In North America, customers have access to over 17,800 Tesla Superchargers with a NACS adaptor.

After a successful pilot scheme in the UK and the Netherlands, today Belgium and Switzerland are added to the full Polestar Energy offer, while customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain can take advantage of smart charging and solar.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, says: “As the only global premium EV brand it’s important that we offer our customers such a compelling charging offer to make using their cars easier and more cost-effective. A 30% saving on charging costs at home can make a big difference, and so we’re rolling this offer out at scale, with more markets to come later this year. When we add vehicle-to-grid capabilities in Polestar’s line-up it will add even more value to our customers.”

Thanks to the Polestar Energy app, customers decide when they want to use their car and desired charging level, and smart charging takes care of the rest – charging when it makes sense for the grid. By balancing the demand, and charging when demand is lower, the result is cheaper energy costs, either at source in the form of a grid reward or as lower energy costs when receiving their electricity bill.

In some markets, the reduction in charging costs can be as much as 30%, with up to EUR 300 savings per year* possible thanks to additional grid rewards*. The net result is a significant reduction in the total cost of ownership for Polestar customers.

There is also a reduction in CO2 in the usage phase of the car, as at times of lower grid demand the renewable energy mix is often higher, meaning charging using the Polestar Energy app is kinder to the environment.

Later in 2025, bi-directional charging with vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home capabilities, first targeted on Polestar 3, will allow customers to use their vehicle as energy storage and send back excess energy to the grid or even power their home.

SOURCE: Polestar