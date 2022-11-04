Polestar continues strong UK growth with 10,000th registration

In October, Polestar, delivered its 10,000th car cementing a record sales month despite challenging market conditions

In October, Polestar, delivered its 10,000th car cementing a record sales month despite challenging market conditions. Today’s SMMT sales figures show that the Swedish electric performance car company delivered 1,069 Polestar 2 models in October representing growth of 62% over the same period last year. Polestar 2 has experienced its best month of sales in the UK since launching two years ago and is 62% up year to date. This increase has been helped by the growth in both the retail and fleet sectors as more businesses and private customers make the transition to pure EV.

“Polestar, through its direct to customer business model, is gathering serious momentum in the UK, now being one of the brand’s biggest markets globally. I am delighted that we have reached this milestone so soon after we introduced the Polestar 2 in 2020”, commented Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK.

This year, Polestar opened its largest Space at Battersea Power Station in London and will follow with the opening of its UK Headquarters in December housing the commercial and customer care centre. In 2023, the brand will start Polestar 3 electric SUV deliveries towards the end of the year opening Polestar to the fastest growing segment.

SOURCE: Polestar