Polestar Cars opens retail location in Portland, Oregon

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, today announced the opening of a new retail location, known as a Polestar Space, at 2116 NW Quimby Street in the Slabtown neighborhood of Portland, Oregon.

“The tenured team at Polestar Portland has deep roots in the community and I could not ask for a more revered brand partner to bring our cars to Oregon,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “The location is ideal for our growing brand, and, on the back of excellent initial sales, we are proud to have a new Space we can call our home in Portland.”

The new Space is the latest in Polestar’s established network of retail locations that embody the brand’s signature design cues and a premium digital-forward sales approach. Polestar Portland enables a hands-on experience with cutting-edge cars under the care of expert Polestar Specialists.

“Polestar Portland is ecstatic to serve the needs of the local community,” said Duncan Roberts, Principal of Polestar Portland. “With Oregon’s commitment to the environment and focus on sustainability, there is an unprecedented demand for EVs and we are thrilled to offer the award-winning Polestar 2.”

Visitors to Polestar Portland can test drive and learn about the all-electric Polestar 2 fastback, which has a NHTSA 5-star safety rating and is the first vehicle to have Google’s native infotainment system using Google Assistant for voice commands and Google Maps for navigation.

The State of Oregon has joined California’s zero emissions standard for vehicles beginning in 2035 and offers electric vehicle incentives for state residents. Polestar 2 qualifies for up to $15,000 in federal and local electric vehicle incentives. These include the $7,500 Federal IRA Clean Vehicle credit when leased and Oregon’s Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, which can save Oregonians up to $7,500 on the purchase or lease of a qualifying electric vehicle. *

Visitors to Polestar Portland can also experience the new Polestar 3 in augmented reality, with the vehicle beginning deliveries later this year. The SUV for the electric age debuts incredible technology such as the Luminar LiDAR advanced driver assist system and a Dolby Atmos enabled sound system for best-in-class audio.

Polestar Portland is part of the brand’s continued retail expansion, with a goal of having Polestar Spaces in all the major EV markets across North America.

SOURCE: Polestar