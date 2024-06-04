Polestar and Zaptec to offer premium home charging solutions in Europe

Polestar has announced a commercial and technical partnership with home charger provider Zaptec, bringing premium home charging solutions to its European customers

Polestar has announced a commercial and technical partnership with home charger provider Zaptec, bringing premium home charging solutions to its European customers. An offer for the home charging wallbox, Zaptec Go, begins rolling out to customers in select European markets from today, with availability in other markets to be announced in due course. The collaboration also includes a long-term strategic partnership on future vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and bidirectional charging solutions, an important step in enabling electric vehicles to balance the electric grid.

The offer on the Zaptec Go will be available to Polestar customers in Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway from today and includes installation and local customer support. The Red Dot design award-winning home charger is designed and developed in Norway with performance in mind. It delivers up to 22 kW charging capacity, supporting a fast and reliable home charging experience.

Lutz Stiegler, Polestar CTO says: “The partnership with Zaptec marks an important step in providing our European customers with seamless and effective home charging solutions ahead of the first deliveries of the two electric performance SUVs Polestar 3 and Polestar 4. Together with Zaptec we will also continue developments on innovative charging tech to deliver features like smart charging, bidirectional charging and vehicle-to-grid to our customers in the future.”

“We’re genuinely proud of this collaboration. Given Zaptec’s high regard for quality and safety, it’s only fitting to partner with those who share and understand our values. Entering into this partnership, we’re embarking on an incredibly exciting journey in Europe, particularly with our vehicle-to-grid technology.”, says Kurt Østrem, CEO of Zaptec.

The Zaptec Go wallbox is compatible with all Polestar cars, including the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4, for which the first European customer deliveries are expected this summer.

SOURCE: Polestar