Polestar and Plugsurfing partnership grows to include preferential IONITY pricing for Polestar 2 owners

Polestar and Plugsurfing strengthen offer to Polestar 2 owners with new preferential IONITY pricing

Polestar’s partnership with Plugsurfing has taken a strong step forward as Polestar 2 owners will soon be able to charge at any of IONITY’s public fast chargers at a heavily reduced rate of 0,35 EUR per kWh.

Included with their Polestar 2, the Plugsurfing agreement already enables increased public charging convenience by providing access to over 200,000 public charging points in Europe with one platform for authentication and payment, regardless of the charging point operator – already including IONITY chargers.

From 1 July 2021, utilising the supplied Plugsurfing card or the linked, updated Plugsurfing app at IONITY chargers will enable the preferential rate with no additional requirements for Polestar 2 owners – no extra subscriptions, apps, authentication methods or charging tags.

“This is a prime example of how collaboration in the ever-growing free market of public charging infrastructure can be used to benefit our customers, much like our recent partnership with ChargePoint in North America,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“Not being limited to our own exclusive charging network means we can benefit from the expansion and evolution of infrastructure as the industry grows and as the shift to electric mobility gathers momentum. We remain committed to finding more solutions like this for our customers.”

SOURCE: Polestar