Polestar 2 Single motor electric vehicle now available in United States

Single-motor variant offers up to 270 miles of range, with pricing starting as low as $33,400 after incentives

Polestar, the premium electric performance car maker, today announced inbound availability of the all-electric Polestar 2 Long range Single motor fastback in the United States. Available to order online at Polestar.com, the single-motor Polestar 2 features an accessible starting price of $45,900, or as low as $33,400 after qualified federal and state incentives*.

In addition to being the lowest priced vehicle in the Polestar lineup, this latest model’s EPA estimated 270-mile range** is the brand’s longest, all while offering the same standard features as the high-performance dual-motor Polestar 2. This includes the world’s first infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, a premium vegan interior, and Polestar’s renowned chassis tuning.

Expanding the Polestar 2 model range in the United States represents another step in the company’s robust growth plans, including a global sales target of approximately 65,000 vehicles in 2022. In September 2021, the company announced its intention to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW and GGPIU).

“The single-motor Polestar 2 can be had for well under $35,000 in states like New Jersey, making it one of the most compelling offerings on the market,” said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar North America. “All variants of the Polestar 2 exude the brand’s leadership in cutting-edge technology with the Google infotainment system, premium sustainable materials, and unparalled avant-garde design.”

“Plus” and “Pilot” option packs are both available on all Polestar 2 variants. The Plus Pack ($4,000), features a-new-for-2022 mechanical heat pump to extend range, a full-length panoramic glass roof, a 13-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and WeaveTech vegan interior upholstery. The Pilot Pack ($3,200) offers enhanced safety and driver assistance features, including Pilot Assist , Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM). With these combined technologies, the Pilot Pack aids drivers to safely alleviate stress in certain driving situations.

Additionally, all Polestar 2 owners receive Over-The-Air (OTA) updates that deliver enhancements directly to the vehicle, enabling even the oldest cars to run with the latest technology. Recent updates include the ability to schedule charging sessions, quicker DC charging enabled by battery preconditioning, and a Range Assistant app that includes an Eco Climate function.

As part of the brand’s digital-first retail model, Polestar 2 can be ordered online at https://www.polestar.com/us/polestar-2/configurator/ or with the help of Polestar Specialists at one of the brand’s retail locations.

Polestar currently has retail locations – or Spaces – open in major markets across the US. This includes test drives, sales, and service of Polestar vehicles in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Orange County, Calif.; New York City; Denver, Colorado; Boston; Central and Southern New Jersey; Dallas and Austin, Texas; Detroit; Minneapolis; Phoenix; Seattle; Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Connecticut; South Florida; and Washington D.C. Additionally, Polestar offers vehicle pick up and delivery for test drives, sales, and service within 150 miles from any Polestar Space.

*The discounted $33,400 price is for illustrative purposes only and is inclusive of all incentives available to a qualifying New Jersey resident as an example. The lower price is inclusive of the following deductions: (i) $7,500 federal EV tax credit and (ii) $5,000 Charge Up New Jersey incentive. These incentives are only available in NJ and are not guaranteed, nor in Polestar’s control. Polestar recommends you consult your tax advisor for personal eligibility.

**This is an electric vehicle. Since electricity is not measured in gallons, a conversion factor is used to translate the fuel economy into miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent (MPGe). Polestar 2 Long range Single motor is EPA-estimated 113 city/100 highway/107 combined MPGe. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe will vary for many reasons, including but not limited to, driving conditions, how and where you drive, how you maintain your vehicle, battery-package/condition, and other factors. See www.fueleconomy.gov

SOURCE: Polestar