Polestar 2 model range expands to three variants

The Polestar 2 model range is expanding to three variants. With two powertrains, two battery packs and curated optional equipment packs, the electric performance fastback now starts at around 40,000 euros – making it accessible to a wider audience to further help accelerate the shift to more sustainable mobility.

“2021 is the year in which Polestar 2 will really gain momentum,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “We launched with a strong offer which has set a great tone for the car. Now, we expand the offering with additional versions – each maintaining its unique design, premium quality and fun driving experience.”

Having launched in all Polestar’s global launch markets in the latter half of 2020, Polestar 2 has received high praise from customers and press alike, winning a number of awards across all regions. The latest award comes from Red Dot, where Polestar 2 has been named “Best of the Best” in the Product Design category for 2021.

Thomas Ingenlath continues: “What we have successfully managed with the new versions is to avoid stripping the lower-priced models of their character and premium feeling. Even the most affordable Polestar 2, with no optional equipment, has great visual consistency and high level of standard equipment.”

Polestar 2 continues its strong sustainability and progressive design narrative. Exterior and interior design is largely indistinguishable between variants, making all versions of Polestar 2 just as attractive and enjoyable – including 19-inch wheels, signature LED light designs front and rear, and Polestar’s signature frameless mirrors. Just like the WeaveTech vegan upholstery introduced in 2020, the new standard embossed textile upholstery is a vegan material and is available in two colour executions, matched to new 3D-etched décor panels. Other notable standard features include high performance audio with 8 speakers, front- and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Connectivity and digital integration also continue as Polestar 2 hallmarks. The famed Android Automotive OS-powered infotainment system with its 11-inch centre display and 12.3-inch driver display is featured as standard on all models. Integrated into the new Polestar app with other vehicle functionality controls is the new Polestar Digital Key, which is also included as standard, as is Over-the-Air updatability which allows Polestar to release software updates to owners remotely on a regular basis. The new Polestar app and Polestar Digital Key begin rolling out to all Polestar 2 owners OTA from May 2021.

Polestar 2 was awarded a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating in March 2021, thanks to innovative structural safety developments, eight airbags, and safety assistance features which include vehicle, pedestrian, cyclist and road edge detection support.

Powertrains

Three powertrains are now available. The existing 300 kW (408 hp) dual motor setup with a large 78 kWh battery pack, is joined by two front-mounted single motor variants – available either with the same long-range battery and a 170 kW motor, or a smaller, standard-range battery (64 kWh) and a 165 kW motor.

Variant Battery cap. Output Preliminary consumption* (WLTP) Preliminary range* (WLTP) Long range

Dual motor 78 kWh 300 kW 408 hp 660 Nm 19.5-20.3 kWh/100 km 450-480 km Long range Single motor 78 kWh 170 kW 231 hp 330 Nm 17.1-18.3 kWh/100 km 515-540 km Standard range Single motor 64 kWh 165 kW 224 hp 330 Nm 17.1-18.0 kWh/100 km 420-440 km

