Polestar 2 brings latest software updates to owners over-the-air

Polestar is embracing the connected nature of Polestar 2 with the availability of Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Incrementally since December 2020, Polestar 2 owners in all markets have begun to benefit from remote software updates that mean workshop visits will no-longer be required to enjoy the latest features and functionality developments.

“With OTA we bring the latest software updates straight to Polestar 2 customers just like they experience it on their smartphones,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO. “Our engineers are constantly improving functionality and developing new features, and with OTA we will be able to push new software out regularly – which means that even the earliest cars can run the latest version and gain new features.”

OTA updates allow Polestar to address a wide variety of items – from introducing new features, bug fixes and stability improvements, to charging speed increases, range improvements and new base software. In combination with the always-connected and always-updated infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS, Polestar 2 presents a holistic and robust digital environment that is constantly improving.

A new safety feature is part of the latest update. Connected Safety improves driving safety by warning the driver of potential hazards on the road using data collected from other Polestar and Volvo vehicles. For example, the cloud-based service records when other vehicles react to slippery conditions with the intervention of traction control while driving, or when another vehicle that has been involved in a collision poses a potential hazard along the route.

“With our latest OTA update we provide improvements to various items including Bluetooth connectivity, climate timers, the digital owner’s manual and the 360-degree camera. It also includes an upgrade to the latest Android Automotive operating system, range improvements and incremental speed improvements for DC charging, as well as a safety-related propulsion bug fix,” continues Thomas Ingenlath.

“In today’s age, where we are all used to our phones and computers always running the latest software, we should expect the same from our cars – a huge plus for the digitally connected Polestar 2.”

SOURCE: Polestar