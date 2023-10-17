Toyota: Plug and play with the 2024 RAV4 Prime

42-miles of manufacturer-estimated all electric range

The ideal blend of Hybrid-Electric driving, powerful performance, SUV functionality, and chiseled good looks keeps on rolling with the 2024 RAV4 Prime. With 302 net combined horsepower, the 2024 RAV4 Prime is one of the quickest Toyota models in the Toyota lineup, with a 0-60 time of just 5.5-seconds. And RAV4 Prime offers the best of both worlds thanks to its Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain and standard Electronic On-Demand AWD (AWD). As a result, RAV4 Prime can be driven as an efficient hybrid on long drives and as a carbon-emissions free daily commuter with a manufacturer-estimated range of 42 miles in its EV-only mode.

Available in a choice of SE or XSE grades, the RAV4 Prime has the practicality that many customers love about SUVs like 33.5 cubic feet of rear cargo volume, seating for five, and a ground clearance of 8-inches. Plus, its comfort is enhanced with conveniences like available heated and ventilated front seats and heated outboard rear seats. RAV4 Prime has the looks to match with five paint choices and the XSE grade ups the sporty looks thanks to the addition of features like available two-tone exterior colors, 19-inch alloy wheels, and red-painted shock absorbers.

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is expected to arrive in limited quantities at Toyota dealerships starting later this year.

How Does It Do That?

Toyota hybrids have for years demonstrated high performance with low fuel consumption, and the 2024 RAV4 Prime keeps that reputation going strong. With an advanced gas/electric powertrain, RAV4 Prime delivers the power drivers crave while still delivering a smooth, comfortable ride. The RAV4 Prime uses an enhanced version of the RAV4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle’s (HEV) 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gas engine. It produces the same projected 176 hp as in the HEV, but paired with two electric motors, total system output equals 302 horsepower.

Both the standard RAV4 HEV and the RAV4 Prime are powered by Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive powertrain, which seamlessly combines the output of the gasoline engine and electric motors. The biggest difference is the RAV4 Prime’s EV-only mode.

When the 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery pack runs low, it can be plugged in to recharge. There’s no special equipment needed for home charging, just plug the RAV4 Prime into a standard household outlet using the supplied cable (Toyota recommends using a dedicated GFI 15A outlet). The onboard 6.6kW charger will recharge the battery in about twelve hours on a standard 120V home outlet and in about two and a half hours on a level II charger under ideal conditions. And if you can’t plug it in, it’s okay, RAV4 Prime will continue to run like an efficient hybrid.

Primed for the Right Drive

The RAV4 Prime offers EV, HV/EV Auto, HV, and Charge hybrid system operation modes. When in EV Mode, RAV4 Prime will drive like any Battery Electric Vehicle, relying solely on its onboard battery to power the vehicle. When in HV/EV Auto Mode, the vehicle optimizes the use of the two built-in powertrains. In this mode, it will automatically rely more on its electric-only capability for driving around town to conserve fuel and reduce emissions. When faced with more demanding needs such as climbing up steep hills or higher speeds, the extremely efficient gasoline engine will engage as needed, and then seamlessly switch back to battery power only.

In Hybrid Mode, the RAV4 Prime automatically switches between the gasoline engine and the electric motor. It efficiently combines the engine drive force and the electric motors using power from the hybrid battery. When in Charge mode, the vehicle runs exclusively on the 2.5L engine and charges the battery while driving.

The RAV4 Prime also comes with three Drive modes that can be selected to suit the driving and usage conditions. With the twist of a dial, drivers can choose from Eco or Sport, modes, and with the push of a button they can activate Trail mode.

Twisting the dial to the left selects Eco mode, which supports improved fuel economy by more smoothly generating torque in response to accelerator pedal operations, when compared to Normal mode. Eco mode also restrains the heating and cooling system by controlling the fan speed to improve fuel efficiency. A twist to the right activates Sport mode and the system optimizes steering feel while the hybrid system creates an acceleration response that is suitable for sporty driving, like when driving on a curvy mountain road.

When rough roads are on the day’s agenda, RAV4 Prime drivers will especially appreciate Trail mode, which manages traction with integrated control for the AWD, brake, and drive force control systems. Pushing the Trail mode button activates the system, which acts as a virtual limited slip differential and delivers power to specific wheels for extra traction when needed.

Versatility + Street-Smart

The RAV4 Prime employs the same version of Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as the RAV4 Hybrid. In both models, a separate rear-mounted electric motor powers the rear wheels when needed, including proactively on acceleration startup and also in reduced-traction conditions.

Off-pavement, AWD enhances hill-climbing performance. A driver-selectable Trail mode makes it possible to get unstuck by “braking” a spinning wheel and sending torque to the grounded wheel. With available paddle shifters, the driver can “downshift” to increase the regenerative braking in steps, which fosters greater control when driving in hilly areas, for example.

The RAV4 Prime’s innovative Predictive Efficient Drive feature acts like an invisible “hyper-miler” co-driver. Using the available navigation system, Predictive Efficient Drive essentially reads the road and learns driver patterns to optimize hybrid battery charging and discharging operations based on driving conditions. The system accumulates data as the vehicle is driven and “remembers” road features such as hills and stoplights and adjusts the hybrid powertrain operation to maximize efficiency.

The RAV4 Prime’s passenger space isn’t compromised by its Lithium-Ion battery, as it is mounted under the floor. The mounting position also gives the RAV4 Prime a low center of gravity for stable vehicle handling. The RAV4 Prime’s enhanced heat pump HVAC system, based on Prius Prime’s and tailored to fit RAV4 Prime, is designed to maximize EV range, as energy consumption for cabin temperature control can significantly decrease EV driving range.

Sporty and Sportier

Toyota engineered the 2024 RAV4 Prime for the performance-oriented driver and is offering it in sporty SE and XSE grades. Black exterior accents, a black diamond-painted grille, a silver-painted front lower spoiler, and dual chrome-tipped exhaust complete the premium look.

The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-inch painted and machined alloy wheels. Its tech-packed cockpit comes with a 7-inch driver’s display with customizable settings that provide information like battery charge meter, fuel economy information, hybrid energy monitor, and more. The SE grade features fabric-trimmed seats with sporty red stitching and embossed seat inserts. The SE’s list of equipment is quite comprehensive, with standard:

Heated front seats

8-way power driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment

7-inch Multi-Information Display

Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

8-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen

Leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob with red stitching

Height-adjustable power liftgate with jam protection

6.6 kW on-board charger

The available Weather & Moonroof Package (+$1,665 upgrade) is chock-full of upgrades like a heated steering wheel, heated rear outboard seats and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function, for added convenience.

XSE Grade

The RAV4 Prime XSE grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking Supersonic Red (extra-cost color). Other standard features include:

Exclusive 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels

Vertical LED accent lights

10.5-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia touchscreen display with JBL speakers including subwoofer and amplifier is standard on the XSE grade.

12.3-inch digital Multi-Information Display (MID) with customizable settings

Leather-trimmed steering with paddle shifters

Available panoramic power tilt/slide Moonroof with one-touch open/close

SofTex®-trimmed seats

Qi-wireless phone charger

Ambient interior lighting

Auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® universal transceiver

Available options for the XSE grade include:

Weather Package (+$815)

Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Rear Outboard Seats

Rain Sensing Wipers w/Wiper De-Icer

Weather and Premium Package (+$2,960)

Includes weather package features plus:

Digital Rearview Mirror with Home Link

120V/1500W AC power outlet in cargo area

Panoramic Power tilt/slide Moonroof with one-touch open/close

Foot-activated rear power liftgate

SofTex®-trimmed seats with sporty red accents and stitching

Panoramic View Monitor

4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat with seatback pocket

Smart Key System on all doors

Perforated Heated & Ventilated Front Seats

Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

10-inch Color Head-Up Display

Toyota Audio Multimedia

For 2024 the RAV4 Prime will feature the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technology team. RAV4 Prime drivers can experience a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features and interact with the system through intuitive touch and voice activation controls.

With the available Drive Connect* Connected Service trial or subscription, 1-year trial on the XSE grade with capability on the SE grade, drivers and passengers have access to Intelligent Assistant, Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. With Intelligent Assistant, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awaken the system for voice activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

Cloud Navigation*, the available onboard navigation solution, utilizes the cloud to download the latest available map, traffic and routing information. To ensure users have the most up-to-date search capabilities, POI search is provided by Google Points-of-Interest data. Destination Assist also gives access to 24/7 live agent assistance to locate the next destination.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia system allows for dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity, with support for standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility. With further connectivity, the RAV4 Prime has an available Wi-Fi Connect* trial or subscription that offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices – turning the RAV4 Prime into an AT&T Hotspot.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, an active Wi-Fi Connect trial or subscription also enables a Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

Two different sound systems bring playlists to life across the RAV4 Prime lineup. The XSE grade comes equipped with an 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio including subwoofer and amplifier standard. The SE grade comes with a six-speaker system standard. Each RAV4 Prime offers a host of additional available Connected Services. Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Locator with up to a 10-year trial. Service Connect gives drivers the capability to receive Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders, also with up to a 10-year trial.

*Subscription required after trial period. 4G network dependent.

Standard Safety

The 2024 RAV4 Prime comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+, Toyota’s suite of active safety systems. It includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that features enhancements over the previous generation, including the ability to detect an oncoming vehicle or a pedestrian at intersections when making a turn. The Pre-Collision System is designed to detect vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists and provide audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Emergency steering assist is an additional function designed to detect pedestrians and stabilize the driver’s emergency evasive steering maneuvers and help prevent lane departure.

TSS 2.5+ on RAV4 Prime also includes Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist can notify the driver and also provide steering support to keep the vehicle in its lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist is designed to assist the driver by providing a slight steering force to help center the vehicle in its lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high-beam and low-beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display it on the multi-information display (MID).

In addition to the TSS 2.5+ system, other available features include Blind Spot Monitor, which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes. Available Rear Cross Traffic Alert can offer added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Available Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is designed to provide warning and if needed, implement brake control when there’s a possibility of a collision with a stationary object or an approaching vehicle while parking.

The 2024 RAV4 Prime is equipped with Toyota’s Star Safety System, which includes Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and Smart Stop Technology (SST). Other available safety technologies include Bird’s Eye View Camera and Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS).

Toyota’s Rear Seat Reminder also comes standard on RAV4 Prime. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

