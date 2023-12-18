Pirelli’s P Zero E awarded “Tyre of the Year” in France

On December 14, 2023, Pirelli won the ” Tire of the Year – Point S Award” at the Automobile Awards, held at the Automobile Club of France in Paris. The award recognizes the most innovative and best-performing tire of the year. The Automobile Awards jury, made up of 20 automotive experts, praised the technological innovations of the Pirelli P Zero E.

The P Zero E was competing against three other high-performance tires for the “Tire of the Year – Point S Award” at the Automobile Awards 2023. The competitors were: Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Nokian.