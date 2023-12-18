Pirelli’s P Zero E awarded “Tyre of the Year” in France

What makes the P Zero E so exceptional?
Imagine a sports tire that combines innovation, durability and exceptional performance. The P Zero E is the first Ultra High Performance (UHP) tire on the market to contain over 55% of materials from natural and recycled sources. More than half of this tire is therefore considered environmentally friendly, demonstrating that performance and sustainability can coexist harmoniously.
Revolutionary technologies that change the game
The Pirelli P Zero E isn’t just a tire, it’s an advanced driving experience. Featuring Pirelli ELECT™ technology, every tire in the range proudly displays Elect™ branding on the sides, highlighting all the innovations specifically designed for battery-powered vehicles. With more and more electric vehicles present on our roads, Pirelli ensures that its new products meet the unique requirements of this new type of vehicle.
But that’s not all! The Pirelli P Zero E also introduces RunForward™ technology, a real revolution in terms of safety and practicality. In the event of a puncture, instead of pulling over to the side of the road, you’ll be able to continue your journey at a maximum speed of 80 km/h for 40 kilometers, even with pressure equal to zero! Peace of mind on the move has never been so accessible.
Ecological commitment: more than just a tire
With the P Zero E, Pirelli has committed itself to an ecological approach by introducing an all-new logo, a clear marking indicating that the tire contains at least 50% of materials from bio-sourced and/or recycled sources. This approach has been certified by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in compliance and certification.
SOURCE: Pirelli