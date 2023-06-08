Pirelli wins Jaguar Land Rover ‘Supplier of Excellence’ award

Global tyre manufacturer Pirelli has been honoured as a winner at the prestigious Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Supplier of Excellence Awards.

Burton-upon-Trent, 8 June 2023 – Global tyre manufacturer Pirelli has been honoured as a winner at the prestigious Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Supplier of Excellence Awards.

The ceremony, held at The Grove in Hertfordshire (United Kingdom) and hosted by television personality Gabby Logan, took place for the seventh year to celebrate the exceptional achievements of suppliers and their extraordinary contribution to JLR’s business over the course of the last year.

This year, the Supplier Excellence Awards were based on JLR’s recently-introduced Creators’ Code values. JLR’s purpose is to “Live the Exceptional with Soul” by being the proud creators of modern luxury. An integral part of this is guided by a set of behaviours called the Creators’ Code: customer love, unity, integrity, growth, and impact. JLR used these five core values to award its top performing suppliers, with Pirelli taking home the honour of ‘integrity’.

Pirelli’s dedication to quality, performance, and innovation has played a vital role in meeting Jaguar Land Rover’s requirements. Pirelli is constantly collaborating with JLR, working together to discover ways to create efficiencies in all processes. Pirelli also has an exceptionally strong sustainability portfolio, a key feature of all its products, which assists JLR in its journey towards becoming a leader in sustainability through net zero carbon emissions.

Commenting on the prize, Pirelli UK chairman and CEO Dominic Sandivasci said: “We are honoured to be named a winner at this year’s Jaguar Land Rover Supplier of Excellence Awards and have our integrity recognised. This prestigious acknowledgment is testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to sustainability. Pirelli’s long-standing partnership with Jaguar Land Rover has been built on trust, innovation, and mutual success, and we look forward to continuing this fruitful relationship, fully aligned with JLR’s Creators’ Code.”

As an industry leader, Pirelli has consistently pushed the boundaries of tyre technology and performance. The recent win at the Jaguar Land Rover Supplier of Excellence Awards underscores Pirelli’s global reputation as a trusted and valued partner in the automotive industry. In addition, it serves as a testament to the Italian firm’s ongoing commitment to excellence, as well as its ability to consistently meet the requirements of one of the world’s most prestigious automotive brands.

SOURCE: Pirelli