Pirelli P Zero Elect tyres for the new Lamborghini Urus SE

Pirelli and Lamborghini have jointly created bespoke 21-inch, 22-inch, and 23-inch P Zero tyres, as well as a 22-inch Scorpion Winter 2 tyre, for the new Urus SE: the first plug-in hybrid variant of Lamborghini’s SUV. This was the result of a long and intensive combined development programme, taking in more than 300kph at the Nardò circuit in Italy as well as -30° in the Arctic Circle. The four new types of tyre all feature Pirelli’s Elect marking, denoting a package of technologies that enhances the characteristics of electrified cars. The construction, tread pattern, and compounds of these new tyres are optimised to withstand the high torque demands of the Urus SE, as well as to support its weight, reduce road noise, and enhance battery life thanks to reduced rolling resistance.

One P Zero, three sizes

The three new Pirelli P Zero tyres for the new Lamborghini Urus SE are designed to complement its specific requirements and characteristics. While the 21-inch version emphasises comfort, the 23-inch version is the most performance-orientated and also the most requested. To match the car’s sporty driving style, Pirelli and Lamborghini have both worked to promote a responsive, precise, and predictable steering feel, both in everyday driving and on the track. Thanks to profiles and materials specifically developed to withstand the high forces operating on the Urus, tyre overheating and abrasion are minimised, meaning that even extreme manoeuvres such as drifting are possible. In addition, the use of compounds that aren’t sensitive to temperature changes makes the Lamborghini Urus SE’s P Zero tyres consistent throughout a wide range of conditions, even in the wet. Pirelli’s engineers were also asked to ensure a comfortable drive and low rolling resistance, in order to improve efficiency.

Scorpion Winter 2 for when it gets cold

The Scorpion Winter 2 is the latest update to the winter tyre designed by Pirelli for SUVs. The 3D structure of the tread pattern, in which the sipes take on a zigzag pattern as the tyre wears out, make it effective throughout its life and guarantees safety in cold conditions: especially on snow. For the Lamborghini Urus SE, Pirelli’s R&D department focused particularly on materials, delivering even greater traction thanks to a specific compound tested in the Arctic Circle. This compound, which performs extremely well in the dry, is also highly flexible at low temperatures, offering excellent grip on slippery surfaces.

The Pirelli range for the Lamborghini Urus

The new P Zero and Scorpion Winter 2 tyres complete Pirelli’s range developed for the Lamborghini Urus over the years: 21-inch, 22-inch, and 23-inch P Zero and 22-inch P Zero Corsa tyres for summer; 22-inch Scorpion Zero All Season; 21 and 22-inch Scorpion Winter, and 21-inch Scorpion Ice Zero 2 (studded) tyre for winter. On top of that, Pirelli has adapted the P Zero Trofeo R to an SUV for this first time with the Lamborghini Urus Performante. This 22-inch semi-slick tyre, specifically made for the track but also street-legal, helped the Urus Performante set a new record at the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb: the best-known hillclimb event in the world.

