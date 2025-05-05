Pirelli equips the new Porsche 911 GTS: The first with a hybrid powertrain

P Zero R tyres, which were developed with the help of Pirelli’s research and development centre simulator, enhance the performance of the innovative hybrid powertrain

Already a feature of the entire Porsche 911 range, Pirelli P Zero tyres now equip the very first hybrid-powered variant: the new Porsche 911 GTS. Pirelli has developed a bespoke version of the P Zero R for the latest Porsche: a new tyre that balances sportiness with everyday usability. On top of that, to ensure grip on winter road surfaces, a dedicated P Zero Winter 2 has also been created. Both new tyres feature the famous N marking on the sidewall, indicating their specific development for Porsche – a joint effort to create the perfect fit tyre for every 911 variant.

P Zero R

Updated specifically for the Porsche 911 GTS to enhance its dynamic qualities and driving pleasure, the P Zero R is available as original equipment on this model for the first time. These tyres offer an optimal balance between performance and versatility. Thanks to a newly designed compound, the P Zero R provides excellent grip on a wide range of surfaces and in all sorts of weather, with a particular focus on wet conditions. The tread pattern reduces noise for improved comfort while low rolling resistance ensures optimal efficiency, meeting the vehicle’s performance requirements.

P Zero Winter 2

For Porsche 911 owners looking for sporty performance even in winter conditions, the dedicated P Zero Winter 2 represents the latest evolution of Pirelli’s range for high-performance vehicles. Featuring a directional tread pattern, this tyre improves wet and snow grip compared to its predecessor, while enhancing braking and handling on dry surfaces thanks to its uniform stiffness and grip.

A virtual development process

For tyre development on the Porsche 911 GTS, Pirelli’s research and development team utilized advanced technologies at the Virtual Development Center (VDC) in Breuberg, Germany. This facility enables virtual tyre design and testing, offering multiple advantages: greater precision than traditional methods thanks to a driving simulator, a 30% reduction in development time, and a 30% decrease in the number of physical prototypes produced. The VDC has allowed Pirelli to optimize every aspect of the new tyres, ensuring they perfectly match the characteristics of the Porsche 911 and the needs of its drivers.

This joint development, with the P Zero R as the primary fitment for the Porsche 911 GTS, represents the latest milestone in the long-standing collaboration between Pirelli and Porsche. Pirelli has achieved 338 homologations for all Porsche models, including SUVs, sedans, and sports cars, spanning internal combustion (ICE), hybrid, and electric (BEV) powertrains. Notable highlights include the P Zero Trofeo RS, developed for the 911 GT3 RS and acclaimed by the specialized press as the best high-performance fitment for this vehicle, and the Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus, designed for the 911 Dakar, enabling confident performance on both sand and track.

SOURCE: Pirelli