Pioneer to exhibit at CES 2020

Pioneer Corporation is exhibiting at CES 2020, which takes place in Las Vegas from January 7 through 10, 2020.

In addition to offering entertainment solutions, Pioneer also aims to create a safe, secure, and comfortable mobility-based society. The Pioneer booth showcases advanced technologies and data solution services under development to create an autonomous driving society, as well as a wide array of in-vehicle devices.

Outline of exhibits

3D-LiDAR Sensor “2020 Model” and Next-Generation models

Pioneer Smart Sensing Innovations Corporation (“PSSI,” hereafter) which handles autonomous driving-related business in Pioneer showcases and provides demonstrations of a wide-ranging lineup of 3D-LiDAR sensors, such as “2020 Model,” which is improved performance and a much compact size, will be mass-produced in autumn 2020. PSSI also presents applied solutions that will contribute to autonomous driving and safer lifestyles.

Global Data Solutions Services

Pioneer exhibits a range of data solution services that will contribute to the creation of a safe and secure mobility-based society, including innovative telematics services and advanced driving assistance systems that combine IoT devices and digital map data. The booth also showcases collaborations with various global partner companies.

The Latest car electronics products

In addition to the latest main units for realizing in-vehicle entertainment by utilizing connected functions and car electronics products such as dashcams which contribute to safety and security for drivers, and also Pioneer exhibits weather-resistant audio equipment and speakers designed for craft other than automobiles, such as boats. Besides, Pioneer provide a display to demonstrate prototype integrations of Amazon Alexa capability for the automotive aftermarket.

