Pioneer recognized by Toyota Motor for stringent Quality Management for second consecutive year

Upgraded stress-free production process helps keep the quality of Toyota and Lexus cars at the highest level

Pioneer Corporation today announced that it received an Outstanding Quality Management Award for 2024 from Toyota Motor Corporation. This was the second consecutive annual recognition accorded to Pioneer by the automaker for its uncompromising approach to improving the quality of its products.

Every year, Toyota recognizes eight of its 400 tier-one suppliers of auto components and parts, out of its nearly 60,000 supply chain partners, for their efforts in Japan and abroad to continually improve the quality of their products, which help keep the quality of Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the highest level.

In manufacturing products for Toyota, we have upgraded our already-innovative stress-free production process that combines simplified form factors of the products suitable for automated production, assembly-line robots, and AI-assisted automated inspection. An improved accuracy of the unmanned inspection process has resulted in an even higher quality of our made-for-Toyota products, as evidenced by the fact that we have achieved zero process-induced defects in the manufacture of those products for two years in a row.

Naoto Takashima, Director and Senior Executive Officer of Pioneer Corporation, in charge of Mobility Products Company, said:

“We are deeply honored and humbled to have received this prestigious award from one of the largest automakers in the world. Buoyed by this encouragement, Pioneer intends to create “the Future of Mobility Experiences” by continuing to leverage our experience and expertise in developing and manufacturing high-quality products, as well as our accumulated technical and engineering prowess in sound and mobility solutions, including human-machine interface design.”

