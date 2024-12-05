Pioneer and Here join forces on connected mobility solutions, beginning with two-wheelers

Pioneer Corporation (“Pioneer”) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform to co-develop connected devices and services for two-wheelers, fleet management and micro-mobility worldwide

Pioneer Corporation (“Pioneer”) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Here Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform to co-develop connected devices and services for two-wheelers, fleet management and micro-mobility worldwide.

This collaboration combines Pioneer’s expertise in four-wheeler infotainment solutions with Here’s rich mapping content to expand into the two-wheeler market. By integrating the HERE SDK with Pioneer’s hardware and connected solutions the partnership will deliver seamless and intelligent solutions such as dynamic routing with real-time traffic awareness and navigation.

Together, Pioneer and Here are creating location-based solutions tailored to the unique needs of the two-wheeler market, addressing the growing demand for connectivity, safety and convenience in motorcycles, electric scooters, e-bicycles and other emerging mobility options.

The collaboration between Pioneer and Here will offer a range of services for:

Motorcycle / Two-wheeler manufacturers:

Integrated connected services that enhance rider experience via smart displays, instrument clusters and in-vehicle devices, including tailored offerings for electric scooters, e-bicycles, and micro-mobility vehicles.

Fleet management:

Location-based services to assist fleet operators in managing commercial two-wheelers, including real-time tracking, last-mile delivery support and Electric Vehicle (EV) transition strategies.

Insurance providers:

Solutions focused on improving rider safety and reducing accident risks through location-based insights, enabling insurance companies to offer more personalized, data-driven services to their customers.

Pioneer will lead the development and maintenance of in-vehicle devices, and the PIONEER RIDE CONNECT SDK, integrating the Here SDK for smartphones to deliver artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced connected services globally. Here will provide essential location-based content and services through the Here SDK, uniquely adapted for the two-wheeler market, and will support joint marketing and sales efforts across OEMs, fleet operators and insurers.

The jointly developed solutions will debut the Pioneer booth (LVCC, West Hall – 3528) during CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where the two companies will share their vision for the future of two-wheeler technology and connected mobility. This demonstration will provide industry stakeholders with a first look at the solutions, with plans for a full rollout by 2026.

Seiji Tanezawa, Executive Officer, Business Development & Strategic Partner Alliance, Pioneer Corporation said, “We are excited to work with Here to create a new experience for motorcycle users. With a wealth of experience in the development of in-vehicle HMIs, we are promoting the development of services for smartphones. In 2023, we established a new R&D base in India, the largest market for motorcycles, to build a system to develop products and services in a timely manner and provide them globally. We are confident that both companies will be able to provide innovative mobility solutions in the future.”

Deon Newman, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia-Pacific, Here Technologies said, “We are thrilled to partner with Pioneer to bring this innovative solution to the two-wheeler rider community. With Here’s best-in-class location intelligence and Pioneer’s innovative user experience, we’re taking riders to a new level of connectivity and safety. This partnership represents an exciting step forward to making connected mobility accessible to riders everywhere.”

SOURCE: Pioneer