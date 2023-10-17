Phoenix Motorcars enables V2G capability in partnership with Fermata Energy for all bus & truck customers

Vehicle-to-Grid capability across medium-duty EV buses & trucks

Phoenix Motor Inc. (“Company” or “Phoenix”), a leading electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, and Fermata Energy LLC, a leading software provider of Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) bidirectional charging platforms, today announced the successful integration of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities for all medium-duty electric vehicles manufactured by Phoenix Motorcars.

All Phoenix electric school buses, shuttle buses and trucks, from the first-generation vehicles delivered in 2014, to the current generation vehicles can be equipped with V2G capability, enabling fleets to send excess energy back to the grid via Fermata Energy’s FE-20 bidirectional chargers. This connection enables DC charging and discharging at the rate of 20kW over the CHAdeMO connection.

Older generation vehicles can be enabled with V2G capability via a software update available from the OEM. Phoenix is the first commercial vehicle manufacturer to enable V2G across all vehicles produced. The Company will also equip its next generation vehicles with faster 60kW V2G capability, using the CCS charging protocol in partnership with Fermata Energy.

Phoenix and Fermata Energy also announced the signing of a commercial partnership agreement to enable the seamless deployment of V2G capable vehicles, chargers and managed V2G services.

V2G capability is crucial to the wider adoption of electric commercial vehicles, as it enables fleets to have a more symbiotic relationship with power grids, particularly during high demand scenarios.

“At Phoenix, our goal is to enable fleets to derive the most benefit from their electrification efforts. The partnership with Fermata Energy brings V2G capabilities to our vehicles and is a critical piece in achieving this goal,” said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix. “We are also very proud to enable this feature for all of our past production vehicles, a first in the industry.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Phoenix through this successful integration,” said Tony Posawatz, CEO of Fermata Energy. “With this integration, Fermata Energy’s V2X bidirectional charging software platform unlocks the value of stationary commercial EV batteries, moving beyond consumer vehicle applications and enabling fleet owners and operators to earn revenue while parked, protect battery health and ultimately support energy grid resilience.”

SOURCE: Fermata Energy