Peugeot: General Meeting 25 June, 2020

The Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Peugeot S.A. will be held on June 25, 2020 behind closed doors

Given the state of health emergency linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Managing Board of Peugeot S.A., in agreement with the Supervisory Board, decided, pursuant to ordinance n° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, to convene the Annual General Shareholders Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 without the physical presence of the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

The Managing Board and Supervisory Board want this event to be a special opportunity for dialogue between the shareholders and managers of the Company thanks to live streaming on the Groupe PSA website. Thus shareholders are invited to send their questions in writing, preferably by email, prior to the General Meeting within the statutory deadlines, ie no later than June 19.

In a context where postal deadlines are uncertain, it is also strongly recommended that shareholders vote online.

The details relating to the participation of shareholders in this General Meeting are specified in the usual documentation for the General Meeting which is available on the Company’s website. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section of the website dedicated to the General Meeting to find all the latest information on the procedures for holding the General Meeting and exercising their rights.

The agenda and the draft resolutions which will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders, as well as the terms of participation in the General Meeting were made public today, Wednesday May 20, 2020, in the Bulletin of legal announcements, and may be consulted on the Group’s website at the following address:

https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/finance/individual-shareholders/general-meeting/

SOURCE: PSA Group