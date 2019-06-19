PEUGEOT electric revolution continues with the all-new 2008 SUV and E-2008 SUV

The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be the second vehicle to follow the ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’ philosophy when it arrives later this year. The all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will be available with a choice of 100% electric, petrol or diesel powertrains.

Combining class-leading levels of technology, an instinctive driving experience and sharp design, the all-new PEUGEOT 2008 SUV will offer a unique proposition in the compact SUV segment.

The all-new 2008 SUV features PEUGEOT’s latest 3D i-Cockpit® with hologram technology and a state-of-the art head-up display, increasing driver reaction times.

A POWERTRAIN FOR EVERY OCCASION

The all-new e-2008 SUV is powered by a 100kW (136bhp) electric motor and 50kWh battery. Under WLTP testing, the 100% electric zero-emission SUV will achieve 193 miles of range.

Capable of supporting 100kW rapid charging technology, an 80% charge will take just 30 minutes, while a full charge using conventional 7.4kW and 11kW fast chargers will take between eight hours and five hours. A full charge from a domestic plug will take up to 20 hours.

With the MyPeugeot® app, owners will be able to pre-set the charging times, heating and air conditioning on their all-new e-2008 SUV, as well as check its current charge level remotely.

The all-new e-2008 SUV will feature two forms of energy recovery. Selecting Drive “D” recovery from the drive selector will feel similar to driving a standard diesel or petrol model, while Brake “B” provides more regenerative braking when lifting off the accelerator.

A series of unique styling cues help set the all-new e-2008 SUV apart from its petrol and diesel counterparts:

A sparkling dichroic Lion emblem, with reflections alternating between green and blue depending on the angle of view

An “e” monogram on the front side panel and tailgate.

A body coloured chequered front grille

Exclusive seat upholstery in Alcantara© on the e-2008 SUV GT

Animation of specific information illustrating the operation of the powertrain in real time, accessed through the 3D digital instrument panel and can also be projected, like a hologram, via the colour

The 50kWh battery is positioned under the floor of the all-new e-2008 SUV, so there’s no compromise to boot or interior space whichever powertrain is selected.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: PEUGEOT