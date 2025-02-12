Peugeot: Brits spend an estimated £3,600 on car repairs over eight years, as 64% of drivers admit to not having vehicle cover

New research* from Peugeot reveals that drivers in the UK spend on average £450 per year on vehicle repairs, resulting in a total estimated cost of £3,600 over an eight-year period

New research* from Peugeot reveals that drivers in the UK spend on average £450 per year on vehicle repairs, resulting in a total estimated cost of £3,600 over an eight-year period. This is reduced to £425 per year for battery electric vehicles specifically, with a total estimated cost of £3,400.

Despite the shocking cost of vehicle repairs, over half of drivers (64%) do not have vehicle cover with the most common reason being the expiration of their existing manufacturer’s warranty (60%) and lack of affordability when purchasing an extended or used car warranty (24%).

Confident in its products’ quality, reliability and durability, Peugeot has introduced its eight-year Allure Care across the electric car line-up*, becoming the first European manufacturer to offer such broad coverage.

Peugeot Allure Care† provides comprehensive cover for crucial components such as the electric motor, charging system, powertrain, and various electrical and mechanical parts for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first) when servicing the vehicle in the Peugeot authorised network, offering added peace of mind for drivers making the switch to electric motoring.

According to Peugeot’s data, almost two-thirds of drivers (62%) felt that the cost of repairs had increased in recent years, versus a small minority (3%) who felt costs had decreased and 22% who felt they had stayed the same.

However, the research also found that 68% of drivers get their car serviced within the recommended annual timeframe, with 15% going so far as servicing more frequently than once a year, and just 12% of drivers admitted to leaving their car service for two years or more.

Nicola Dobson, Managing Director, Peugeot UK, said: “When you look at the ongoing cost of car repairs affecting drivers, and add it up over several years, Allure Care provides up to eight years of coverage, and most importantly it provides drivers with peace of mind.

“By extending the offering to the entire electric passenger car range*, we are hoping to give customers the confidence they need to make the switch to electric with Peugeot.”

Peugeot already offers the widest electric range of any mainstream European manufacturer and is committed to offering the best and most efficient electric driving range on the market. For example, the new E-3008 sets a new benchmark in its segment with a range of up to 435 miles (WLTP). Peugeot’s second new entrant into the mid-sized SUV category, the new E-5008, is the only model in its segment to offer all-electric mobility for seven passengers with a choice of powertrains and capable of up to 414 miles of range (WLTP).

*Survey of 2,000 UK motorists conducted by OnePoll, September 2024.

†Allure Care Special Coverage is subject to T&Cs. Visit peugeot.co.uk for more. Excludes E-RIFTER and E-TRAVELLER.

