Peugeot ‘Black Friday’ event offers deals on leading models

PEUGEOT is helping motorists get into the Christmas spirit, with a huge range of leading models available in a ‘Black Friday’ event. Christmas shoppers are able to find Black Friday exclusive offers across the PEUGEOT range when ordering a new car online.

From city cars, including 108 and 208, to family vehicles, such as the 2008 SUV and 308 range, to the multi-award-winning 3008 SUV packed with the latest in-car technology, there are exclusive offers for consumers to enjoy.

Allowing shoppers to avoid the mad rush typically associated with in-store ‘Black Friday’ sales, exclusive offers through Order Online by PEUGEOT provide motorists with a fast-track route to festive bargains from start to finish, in potentially as little as 30 minutes.

Dedicated to purchases made through PEUGEOT finance deals, the ‘Black Friday’ initiative allows motorists to make the most of the range of financial packages available through PEUGEOT when thinking about buying a new car, including the PEUGEOT Passport contract and Just Add Fuel® initiative.

The PEUGEOT Just Add Fuel® with Telematics initiative is aimed at motorists aged from just 18 and over who do not have two-years no claim discount, or those customers with children who have a requirement to drive the family car. The deal provides a fixed price motoring package with hassle free benefits of a low, single fixed monthly payment uniquely covering all motoring costs for the next three years.

David Peel, PEUGEOT UK Managing Director, said: “Black Friday is one of the biggest days of the year in the shopping calendar. Great deals are available across a range of markets online and on the UK high streets.

“Although always exciting, buying a new car can seem daunting to some shoppers, especially first time buyers, so it is always a bonus when exclusive offers come along that help motorists make that final leap to get their hands on the car they’ve been eyeing up.

“The Black Friday deals available online with PEUGEOT give motorists the opportunity to experience some great offers which can go a long way at Christmas, without having to endure the chaotic scenes typically seen with Black Friday high-street shopping.”

PEUGEOT’s ‘Black Friday’ event starts on Friday 16th November and lasts until Monday 26th November. Information on all offers available, and full terms and conditions, can be found online at www.offers.peugeot.co.uk/blackfriday. 5.9% APR Representative and limited stock available.

SOURCE: Peugeot