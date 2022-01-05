Peterbilt showcases first Model 579 with Aurora Driver

Peterbilt will showcase at CES the future of trucking by unveiling the first Model 579 that has been equipped with the Aurora Driver, a Level 4 advanced autonomous system

Peterbilt will showcase at CES the future of trucking by unveiling the first Model 579 that has been equipped with the Aurora Driver, a Level 4 advanced autonomous system. “As an industry leader in safety and technology, Peterbilt has a rich history of delivering customers trucks outfitted with the very highest level of safety systems and technologic advancements. The New Model 579 with Aurora’s technology is a perfect representation of the continuation of this history,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt General Manager and PACCAR Vice President.

Introduced in early-2021, the Model 579 is the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built. Featuring major improvements in Aerodynamics, Efficiency, Comfort, Technology and Uptime, the New Model 579 has a bold new exterior design with improved aero and a quieter interior with best-in-class comfort and innovative new technologies. These technologies are highlighted by the class-leading 15” Digital Dash Display, which features a clean and intuitive interface simplifying the delivery or all the important information drivers need to do their job as efficiently as possible.

Aurora is designing its industry-defining technology to deliver the benefits of self-driving technology safely, quickly, and at large scale. Aurora has incorporated the New Model 579 into its heavy-duty test fleet which is hauling freight for customers today. “Our partnership with PACCAR to co-develop self-driving Class 8 trucks builds on a deep technical foundation and years of collective expertise. The team is making progress as we prepare to launch Peterbilt’s first autonomous trucks at scale,” said Sterling Anderson, Aurora Chief Product Officer and Co-founder. “Together, we’re building a product and business that will make our roads safer and our supply chains more efficient, and we’re excited to share a glimpse into that future at CES.”

SOURCE: Peterbilt