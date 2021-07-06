Peterbilt receives order for five model 579EVs from Sunbelt Rentals

Peterbilt Motors Company, a leader in battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced an order of five Peterbilt battery-electric Model 579EVs from Sunbelt Rentals for use delivering rental machinery to and from jobsites around the country

Peterbilt Motors Company, a leader in battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced an order of five Peterbilt battery-electric Model 579EVs from Sunbelt Rentals for use delivering rental machinery to and from jobsites around the country. The order is the first step towards Sunbelt Rentals goal of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030.

Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Sunbelt Rentals has 15,000 rental experts, over 975 locations and a diversified fleet that exceeds $10 billion dollars. Sunbelt Rentals has provided unparalleled service for more than 35 years to customers ranging from commercial, industrial, residential, and municipal industries, delivering the equipment, service, and expertise to get customers exactly what they need for any project.

“Sunbelt Rentals isn’t just making a commitment to purchase battery electric class 8 trucks. We are striving to be a leader in environmental responsibility and sustainability, not only in our industry, but in the overall commercial market,” says Eric Jahnsen, director – Transportation Fleet at Sunbelt Rentals. “In order to exceed our goals, we need to start operating zero emission vehicles immediately. Peterbilt is giving us the opportunity to put battery electric trucks on the road as soon as we can put the infrastructure in place to support it.”

Designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, the fully integrated, all-electric 579EV powertrain provides a range up to 150 miles. When used in conjunction with a recommended DC fast-charger, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs recharge in 3-4 hours, making the 579EV ideal for regional haul, drayage, pickup and delivery, and last mile operations.

“Peterbilt takes great pride in having the Model 579EV chosen by Sunbelt Rentals to achieve their commitment of significantly reducing GHG emissions from its fleet by 2030,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

SOURCE: Peterbilt