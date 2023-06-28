Parkopedia partners with Plugsurfing to offer seamless “Park and Charge” in-car service for EVs in Europe

Parkopedia has partnered with Plugsurfing to integrate our most comprehensive solution, Drive API, into Parkopedia’s in-car Payment Platform

Parkopedia has partnered with Plugsurfing to integrate our most comprehensive solution, Drive API, into Parkopedia’s in-car Payment Platform. This makes it easy for drivers to locate, start, and pay for charging at over 500,000 charge points across Europe and the UK, using high-quality, verified Parkopedia data. Charging sessions can also be started and paid for directly from the car’s dashboard. This offers maximum value for drivers, with automotive-grade data and in-car commerce functionality integrated into vehicle infotainment systems, providing drivers with a seamless parking and charging experience through Parkopedia’s EV service “Park and Charge.”

The new partnership combines Parkopedia’s expertise in connected car services and in-car payments with Europe’s leading emobility service provider (EMP) to address the main pain points experienced by EV drivers. By bringing this service directly into the car, drivers will easily be able to find chargers and pay for them on one of Europe’s most comprehensive networks.

Plugsurfing’s Drive API enables Parkopedia to play an orchestration role, combining Plugsurfing’s network and EV charging services with broader in-car payment services, which covers vehicle-centric solutions such as parking, through Parkopedia’s Single Sign-on Payment Platform. This leverages the expertise of both companies and gives carmakers and drivers a seamless end-to-end public charging solution across Europe.

Duncan Licence, Chief Product Officer at Parkopedia, said: “Parkopedia and Plugsurfing offer complementary services to EV drivers, and this partnership enables automakers to benefit from the valuable combination of a substantial charging network, extensive parking and charging data and end-to-end in-car payment services. These are unified as part of Parkopedia’s Park and Charge service, which enables drivers to seamlessly locate, navigate to and pay for parking or charging from the car everywhere they go, as part of an enhanced and complete charging experience delivered directly to the driver. Combine this with Plugsurfing’s vast European charging network and we believe drivers now have access to the best possible charging process.”

Will Gill, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Plugsurfing, added: “We built Drive API so that our partners can create tailored charging solutions for their customers. Drivers don’t have to leave the car interface they know and love and can enjoy all the benefits of Plugsurfing’s network and service. Our new partnership with Parkopedia will bring even more convenience to drivers with this integrated solution since EV drivers charge where they park.”

SOURCE: Plugsurfing