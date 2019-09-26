Paris energised: Three MAN eTGE applications

It’s the mobility groundbreaker for Paris: the MAN eTGE. This year it went into daily operation with three major French companies – all operating in the logistics and transport sector. For international courier service DHL Express it carries parcels on the first and last miles of their journeys in the 9th district of the French capital. The electric van is being integrated into DHL Express France’s DistriGreen fleet, which opened its Porte d’Aubervilliers facility in 2018.

At the Gare de Lyon and Gare de l’Est stations, it will transport SNCF Réseau’s track maintenance technicians and equipment over short distances between the workshop and construction sites. SNCF Réseau is the operator of the French rail network. Global logistics services provider GEODIS is also using MAN’s zero-emission 3.5 tonne panel van for its local delivery operations within Paris.

The quiet-running, battery-powered MAN eTGE is ideal for use in urban areas, where it can bring to bear all its benefits: zero-emission local operation over short distances, combined with the facility to recharge at the depot. Its payload is an impressive 950 kg, with a loading volume of 10.7 m3. The permanent-magnet synchronous motor in the engine compartment delivers an output of 100 kW. In urban and quasi-urban operating conditions, the eTGE achieves a realistic range of between 120 and 140 km, even though its specified range according to the new car-oriented WLTP test cycle is only 114 km.

For its blue-chip business customers in France, it also represents a milestone on the road to a transport revolution with the long-term goal of cutting CO2 emissions to zero. DHL Express France parent Deutsche Post DHL Group, for example, has set itself the goal of running 70 % of all trips over the first and last mile with zero emissions by 2025. In 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group set out the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. DHL Express France managing director Philippe Prétat explains: “At DHL we have long been looking for better solutions to reduce our environmental footprint. We have set ourselves the goal of doubling our “green fleet” within two years, so that by the end of 2020 we will have more than 100 electric vehicles on the road.”

The MAN eTGE is also supporting SNCF Réseau’s strategy of promoting clean drive technology. The plan is that gradually the logistics operations over the “last mile”, as well as distribution operations in urban areas, will be served entirely by electric vans. The French rail company began adding electric MAN vans to its fleet in late 2015, after having previously operated only electric cars.

For global transport and logistics company GEODIS, which already operated the country’s second-largest fleet of electric vehicles, the MAN eTGE is ideal for delivering parcels over short distances. Olivier Mélot, general director Operations & Express at GEODIS, comments on the new addition to the fleet: “The new van will enhance our electric fleet. It will help us in fulfilling our commitment to cleaner logistics. We rely on sustainable distribution methods when developing our logistics solutions for urban transportation.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus