Panasonic’s large-screen WS HUD incorporated in the Nissan Ariya

The large-screen WS HUD (Wind Shield Head-Up Display) developed by Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. is installed in a new model crossover EV, the Ariya from Nissan Motor Corporation

The large-screen WS HUD (Wind Shield Head-Up Display) developed by Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (Representative Director, CEO: Masashi Nagayasu, Head office: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture) is installed in a new model crossover EV, the Ariya from Nissan Motor Corporation (hereinafter Nissan). This is the 6th car model from Nissan to use the WS HUD of Panasonic, following the Skyline, Rogue, Qashqai, Pathfinder, and QX60.

The WS HUD is a system which presents a variety of information such as vehicle speed, navigation instructions, and ProPILOT 2.0*1 driver assist information in the driver’s line of sight by projecting it on the windshield. Since the display is projected near the center of the driver’s field of view, it reduces the burden on the driver by reducing eye movements and enhances the smooth interaction between driver and system.

*1 ProPILOT 2.0.･･･Nissan’s driver assistance technology, employing navigated highway driving and hands-off single-lane driving capabilities.

With our expertise in optical technologies acquired through development of digital cameras, Panasonic has applied high precision free-form mirrors and a high-intensity PGU (Picture Generation Unit) to the HUD, successfully providing a large, bright, sharp screen (11.5 inch) with minimal distortion.

Overview of the developed technologies:

（1）Enhancing visibility by automatic light control

Faster ambient illuminance calculation and smoother tracking of ambient luminance.

（2）High-speed update function using in-vehicle ethernet

A new function was installed that allows for high-speed firmware updates by connecting to the in-vehicle network.

Panasonic strives to take a leading position in the field of HUDs, which are expected to see widespread use in the future. Leveraging the strength of the development and delivery of HUDs, Panasonic will contribute to the creation of safe, secure, and comfortable driving environments.

