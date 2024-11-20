Paccar Parts opens state-of-the-art distribution center in Germany

85 million euro investment in Massbach, Bavaria

Paccar Parts has opened an ultra-modern and sustainable Parts Distribution Center (PDC) in the city of Massbach, Bavaria, Germany, representing an investment of €85 million. “The new PDC further strengthens our industry-leading parts supply for DAF dealers and customers across Germany, Switzerland and the Eastern part of France”, stated Dick Leek, General Manager Paccar Parts Europe.

The new PDC is designed to deliver world-class service to the DAF dealer network. The facility, spanning 22,000 square meters on a 22-hectare site, has the capacity to hold over 80,000 unique parts.

The Massbach PDC utilises leading-edge technologies, including voice-directed part handling systems, advanced scanning equipment and automated packaging solutions, all geared to optimise order fulfilment efficiency. This guarantees prompt dispatch of all orders, resulting in the fastest delivery service in the market. DAF dealers can order until 20:00 hours, for parts arriving the same night.

In line with Paccar’s commitment to care for the environment, the facility is net-zero. Site electricity needs are generated by 4,000 lightweight solar panels, with any surplus energy directed to a battery storage system which can be used to charge electric trucks visiting the site. The office building has a living green roof to provide insulation and eco system for nature whilst energy efficient heat pumps help maintain a constant temperature inside of the PDC all year round.

“This major investment will reinforce DAF’s leading position in Germany”, said Harald Seidel, DAF President and Paccar Vice President. “Last year, DAF was the largest import brand in the German heavy-duty truck segment and we are well determined to grow our presence in this largest truck market in Europe. To ensure our customers have the highest uptime, we offer a full series of ultra-efficient New Generation DAF trucks, as well as a comprehensive range of premium services, including those of PACCAR Parts.”

“The strategic location of the Massbach PDC expands our dealer reach and adds to the best aftermarket parts distribution”, stated Laura Bloch, General Manager of Paccar Parts and Paccar Vice President. “Our commitment is to be the industry leader in parts availability and to provide unparalleled customer value.”

