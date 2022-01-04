PACCAR exhibits innovative electric, connected and autonomous trucks at CES 2022

PACCAR leads the industry in electric, connected and autonomous commercial vehicles, and is exhibiting three vehicles with these innovative technologies at CES, the world’s largest showcase for technological innovation

PACCAR leads the industry in electric, connected and autonomous commercial vehicles, and is exhibiting three vehicles with these innovative technologies at CES, the world’s largest showcase for technological innovation. The three vehicles include a battery electric Kenworth T680E along with its PACCAR battery charger; the DAF XG+, which recently was honored as International Truck of the Year 2022, featuring state-of-the-art connected services; and a Peterbilt Model 579 equipped with the Aurora self-driving system. Visitors are welcome to explore these advanced vehicles at PACCAR’s booth, near the Convention Center monorail station.

The Kenworth T680E battery electric truck demonstrates PACCAR’s commitment to providing zero-emission commercial vehicles for its customers. Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president, noted, “The T680E’s range of 150 miles and fast charge time using PACCAR’s battery charging solution are optimized for regional haul and urban distribution applications.”

The DAF XG+ features a 10% fuel efficiency gain, new aerodynamic design, large interior space, side view cameras, advanced driver assistance technology and PACCAR Connect, a state-of-the-art global connected truck platform. “PACCAR Connect will enhance our customers’ experience by providing robust data security, over the air software updates, and advanced fleet management tools, while enabling customers to cost effectively integrate their existing fleet management systems and applications,” said Harry Wolters, DAF president.

The Peterbilt 579 is equipped with PACCAR’s autonomous enabling technology and configured with the self-driving system developed by Aurora, a leading self-driving technology company. “PACCAR’s partnership with Aurora will benefit our over the road customers with enhanced safety and efficiency,” noted John Rich, PACCAR chief technology officer. The next generation Peterbilt Model 579 features a new exterior design with an optimized aerodynamic shape, a quieter cab and a customizable 15” digital display. “The industry-leading technologies in the new Peterbilt trucks will deliver improved productivity to our customers,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

“PACCAR is investing in next-generation technologies across its portfolio of transportation solutions. We are delighted to return to CES to showcase PACCAR’s innovative electric, connected and autonomous trucks,” added Rich.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

SOURCE: PACCAR